Most players will go entire seasons without landing a successful tweener.

But at the Jasmin Open this week, Rebecca Sramkova has pulled off the hot-dog not once, not twice, but three times -- once in each of her matches so far. The last of those paved the way to a remarkable 1-6, 7-6(5), 7-5 quarterfinal victory over Sara Sorribes Tormo in 3 hours and 22 minutes. Sramkova, who trailed 2-0 in the second set and 5-3 in the third, when she staved off one match point, also overcame cramps to move into her first WTA semifinal.

It wasn't enough for the No.136-ranked Slovak to win the points in question against Elsa Jacquemot in the first round and Clara Burel in the second, though she came away with victory against both Frenchwomen in the end.

But in the third set of her quarterfinal against Sara Sorribes Tormo, Sramkova managed to somehow get just enough angle on her tweener so that it dipped short and on the line, and out of reach of even the Spaniard's formidable net coverage.

Sramkova broke the Top 100 in May after a breakthrough run to the last 16 of Rome. Read more about her affinity for wolve and how she overcame impaired eyesight here.

Watch all three of Sramkova's tweeners in Monastir, and full match highlights, below:

Third time's a charm: Watch Rebecca Sramkova's trio of Monastir tweeners