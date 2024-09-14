Former World No.2 Li Na has been named the tournament director of the upcoming WTA 250 Hong Kong Tennis Open, it was announced this week.

The two-time Grand Slam champion, who retired from tennis a decade ago, will welcome Hologic WTA Tour stars to the Victoria Park Tennis Center from Oct. 26 to Nov. 3 and says she looks forward to the “world-class” tennis set to be on offer. 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez is the tournament’s defending champion, and the event counts former World No.1s Jelena Jankovic and Caroline Wozniacki among its roll of honor, as well as former Roland Garros finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

The event returned to the tour’s calendar last year after a five-year hiatus. The first edition was held in 1980.

”Hong Kong’s unique culture as one of the world's most vibrant cities will appeal to players and fans alike," Li said in a video message posted to the tournament's social media. "I am looking forward to enjoying top-tier international tennis in what is undoubtedly Asia's leading events capital. I am looking forward to witnessing the competition amongst these world-class female players.

"I also hope to add my own experience to help participating players push their own personal limits in achieving ... success."

Li joins her fellow former two-time major winner, Garbiñe Muguruza, in being named the tournament director of a tour event this year, and joins a roster of former high-profile ATP and WTA players to currently serve in the role at events around the world. In June, shortly after she announced her retirement from tennis, Muguruza was named the tournament director of the inaugural WTA Finals to be staged in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Another Grand Slam champion, Amélie Mauresmo, is the tournament director at Roland Garros.

Inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2019, Li has been in and around tennis over the last year-plus as a competitor at the legends' invitational tournaments held at Wimbledon and the Australian Open, as she celebrated the 10th anniversary of her Melbourne victory in Australia this year.