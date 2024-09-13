It's a boy for former World No.2 Anett Kontaveit: The highest-ranking Estonian tennis player in Hologic WTA Tour history recently welcomed her first child, a son named Leon.

The former World No.2 announced the addition to her family with a post on her Instagram account, saying that the baby -- whose full name is Leon Enzo Lepistu -- had been born a week ago to her and her longtime boyfriend, soccer player Brent Lepistu.

"First week with our Leon," Kontaveit captioned the post in part. "So much love."

Kontaveit, 28, announced back in May that the couple were expecting, revealing her pregnancy in a sleek maternity photo shoot in which the couple posed elegantly in all-black clothing. One of the tour's most popular players, Kontaveit received congratulatory messages from a flood of fellow players, from from Ons Jabeur and Jessica Pegula to Sloane Stephens and Donna Vekic.

Jabeur, a close friend of Kontaveit's, said she couldn't wait to be an "auntie," and was quick to jump into Kontaveit's comments for the birth announcement, too, giving a special welcome to her "little friend."

Kontaveit played her last tour-level match last July at Wimbledon, as she was forced to end her career due to a degenerative back injury. Her announcement makes it five babies born to current or former WTA Top 20 players in 2024, as she joins Belinda Bencic, Petra Kvitova, Alison Riske-Amritraj and Sabine Lisicki in becoming a mom.