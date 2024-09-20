No.102 Rebecca Sramkova secured her first Hologic WTA Tour title on Sunday by defeating No.99 Laura Siegemund 6-4, 6-4 in the final at the Thailand Open.

Sramkova, 27, captured her breakthrough title by defeating Mananchaya Sawangkaew, Magda Linette, Jana Fett, Tamara Zidansek and Siegemund. The Slovakian is in the midst of a career surge, having made her first WTA final last week in Monastir, where she finished runner-up to Sonay Kartal. She has now won nine of her last 10 matches. She is the 10th first-time WTA champion this season.

"I would like to dedicate this trophy to my grandpa, who is healing from cancer," Sramkova said on court. "I would like to give it to him."

With the win, Sramkova will surge inside the Top 70 on the PIF WTA Rankings for the first time in her career. Entering this week, her career-best ranking came in May at No.89. She had not been ranked higher than No.111 before this year, which she hit in 2017.

In their first career meeting, Sramkova overpowered the veteran German in the first set. She struck 10 winners to Siegemund's six, and was able to save two of three break points to maintain her early lead.

Siegemund earned a spot in her first WTA final of the year with wins over Alycia Parks, Wang Xiyu, Rebeka Masarova and Arianne Hartono. Her second-round win over Wang in the second round was the fourth-longest match of the Open Era. She was bidding to win her third WTA title and first on a hard court.

After an exchange of breaks to level the second set at 4-4, Sramkova broke Siegemund off an errant backhand from the German and coolly served out the title at love. Sramkova's consistent return pressure proved the difference in the final. She generated nine break points and converted four, while Siegemund managed to break just once from three chances.

In doubles, No.1 seeds Anna Dalinina and Irina Khromacheva defeated Eunice Chong and Moyuka Uchijima 6-4, 7-5 to win their second consecutive title. Danilina and Khromecheva also took home the title last week at the Guadalajara Open AKRON.