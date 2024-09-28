With points like this, it's no wonder Rebecca Sramkova just had her career-best month on the Hologic WTA Tour.

Sramkova earns September's Shot of the Month honors with a stunning play during her quarterfinal match against Sara Sorribes Tormo at the Jasmin Open in Monastir, Tunisia.

At the end of a rally, Sramkova chased down a lob and deployed an incredible tweener that curled just inside the sideline for a winner. The 27-year-old Slovak went on to pull off a 3-hour and 22-minute win, saving a match point in the process.

Read more: How Rebecca Sramkova became a winning machine in September

It was a brilliant shot from a key win during a week that spurred Sramkova's career to new heights. That week in Monastir, she made her first career WTA singles semifinal and final.

The very next week, Sramkova won her first WTA singles title at the Thailand Open in Hua Hin. In a two-week span, Sramkova more than halved her PIF WTA Singles Ranking, jumping from No.136 to a new career-high of No.61.

To cap off the month, Sramkova qualified for the main draw at the WTA 1000 China Open and reached the third round. In those three events combined, Sramkova posted a 13-2 win-loss record, including main-draw and qualifying matches.