The second round of the Dongfeng Voyah · Wuhan Open will see the first professional meeting between Mirra and Erika Andreeva after both sisters won their first-round matches.

Wuhan: Scores | Schedule | Draws

On Monday, No.70-ranked lucky loser Erika, 20, came from 5-2 down in the first set and 4-2 down in the second to defeat Dayana Yastremska 7-5, 6-4. She saved two set points in the opening set en route to her first victory in three meetings over the Australian Open semifinalist.

No.16 seed Mirra, 17, held up her end of the deal on Tuesday with a 7-6(5), 6-3 win over home wild card Wang Xiyu. The teenager rose to the occasion in the most important moments, coming up with fine net play to edge the tiebreak while Wang contributed two double faults. Having been stymied on her first six break points of the contest, Mirra also found a precise backhand winner down the line to seal the only break of the match in the second set.

The Andreevas will become the third set of sisters to face each other in a WTA main draw in the past 10 years. The last such meeting was in the second round of Lexington 2020, the 31st and final instalment of the rivalry between Serena and Venus Williams. Serena won 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 and led the final head-to-head 19-12.

Czech twins Karolina and Kristyna also played each other 10 times at professional level, with five wins apiece -- but Kristyna won their only match in a WTA main draw 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(7) in the 2019 Birmingham second round.

Both Erika and Mirra were top juniors -- Erika was the 2021 Roland Garros girls' runner-up, and Mirra the girls' finalist at the 2023 Australian Open -- but Mirra has streaked ahead since transitioning to the pro game. This week, she made her Top 20 debut in the PIF WTA Rankings after reaching the Beijing quarterfinals, becoming the youngest player to be ranked in the Top 20 since Nicole Vaidisova in 2006.

However, the older sister has maintained a firm grip of the rivalry on court. Erika has yet to lose a set in practise to Mirra.

"We practiced a lot when we were younger and of course she would always beat me, like 6-1 or 6-2," Mirra said at the US Open last year. "Maybe only 6-3 if I played good, or she had a bad day."

It was Erika who pointed out a caveat in this dominance. Though they still hit with each other, they no longer play points. They haven't played a set against each other in over five years.

"Honestly, Mirra was so small," Erika said at the US Open. "The time that we played was very long ago. Also, when you are that young, the age difference matters more."

As both sisters began to focus on tennis as a career, they have been careful not to let it play any role in their relationship. At Wimbledon in 2023, Mirra said that they deliberately talk about "anything but tennis" off court. That's partly because both know they have a deeply competitive streak. According to Erika, they'll let this come out against each other when they play cards, Uno or table tennis -- the "games" that they don't take as seriously.

An intra-familial dynamic is often a fascinating one to watch on a tennis court, as much to do with familiarity with each other's games and sibling psychology as respective level vis-à-vis other opponents. Serena Williams famously lost five of her first six matches against Venus before taking the next six, including in five Grand Slam finals, to turn the rivalry in her favor. And back at Madrid 2023, Mirra's breakout tournament, those were the factors she cited when asked to predict who would win a hypothetical clash between her and Erika.

"I really don't know who will win," she said. "I think maybe she will win the first time because she has more experience. But we know each other's game so well. If I will do some drop shots, she will run like 20 seconds before because she knows what I'm doing."