RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -- The WTA announced Tuesday that Aryna Sabalenka and Katerina Siniakova secured the WTA year-end No.1 rankings presented by PIF.
Sabalenka has earned the elite accolade in singles for the first time in her career, while Siniakova from the Czech Republic is celebrating her fourth finish in the doubles No.1 position (in addition to 2018, 2021 and 2022).
Both players will be honored this week at the WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF and will receive the coveted year-end No.1 trophies.
