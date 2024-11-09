The day's play of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Malaga has been canceled due to a severe weather alert issued by Spanish authorities.

The scheduled opening tie between Poland and Spain has been postponed from 5 p.m. on Wednesday to 10 a.m. on Friday. World No.2 Iga Swiatek will lead the Polish team and will be joined by Magdalena Frech, Magda Linette, Maja Chwalinska and Katarzyna Kawa. The Spanish team comprises Paula Badosa, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Cristina Bucsa, Sara Sorribes Tormo, Rebeka Masarova and Marina Bassols Ribera.

Due to a severe weather alert issued by local and regional authorities, the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Finals first round tie between Spain and Poland, originally scheduled for today, November 13 at 5pm, has been postponed. The tie will now take place on Friday,… pic.twitter.com/NhjA2KLRuU — Billie Jean King Cup (@BJKCup) November 13, 2024

"This decision has been made based on guidance from the relevant authorities to ensure the health and safety of all participants and attendees," the tournament said in a statement. Aemet, Spain's weather agency, issued a red alert warning for the Malaga region on Tuesday evening due to the severe risk of torrential rain.

The tournament is now scheduled to start with Japan against Romania at 10 a.m. on Thursday, followed by Slovakia against the United States at 5 p.m. on Thursday. Twelve teams are participating in a knockout format over the course of the next seven days.