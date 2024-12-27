Katie Boulter picked up a win in Great Britain’s opening match of the 2025 United Cup, defeating Argentina’s Nadia Podoroska 6-2, 6-3 in their Group F tie in Sydney on Monday.

"Obviously never easy to come out first match of the year, especially against someone who's going to make so many balls and make you work so hard," Boulter said afterwards. "She'd already played a match, so I knew I was going to have to get sharp really quickly, and I'm glad I got through the line today and played some really good stuff as well."

In Ken Rosewall Arena, World No.24 Boulter needed 1 hour and 26 minutes to take down 100th-ranked Podoroska in their first career meeting. British No.1 Boulter is fresh off her first Top 50 season, having won two WTA titles in 2024.

Boulter slammed nine forehand winners and converted three of her nine break points in Monday’s opening set, which ended on a Podoroska double fault.



2020 Roland Garros semifinalist Podoroska tried to regroup in the second set, but Boulter battled through a 12-minute hold for 3-0 and eased home from there.



Along with Great Britain and Argentina, Australia is the other team in Group F, and they are led by Top 10 player Alex de Minaur -- Boulter’s fiance. Boulter and de Minaur could play against each other in a mixed doubles match on New Year's Day.

"I don't know about having a match against him, I think that’s going to be terrible, and a bit of a popcorn match," Boulter said. "But yeah, let's hope we don't reach there and we win before."

But Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry forced a live mixed doubles with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win against Billy Harris. Argentina is now a mixed doubles victory from defeating Great Britain, winning Group F and qualifying for the quarter-finals of the United Cup.

"I'm extremely happy. I got the support from Argentina. I feel like I am at home with all the people here," Etcheverry said. "It was a tough match for me. I got the stomach problem in the middle of the second set and then I did my best and I got the win, so I am extremely happy. And now mixed doubles, let's see if we can get the win."

The Briton claimed their lone previous Lexus ATP Head2Head meeting last year. But this time, the Argentine rallied from a set down to triumph in two hours and 44 minutes.

Etcheverry was fresh off a one-sided season-opening loss to home favourite Alex de Minaur. After dropping a gruelling first set, the 25-year-old could have allowed his slow start to the new season to hurt his performance.

But instead, the No. 39 player in the PIF ATP Rankings bounced back and played solid baseline tennis to grind down his opponent, leading to more errors from Harris and baseline rallies going in favour of Etcheverry.

In the spirit of the United Cup, a loud contingent of Argentine fans with their country's flag in tow helped spur Etcheverry on to victory. During the former World No. 27's on-court interview, it was difficult to hear his answers because of how loud the fans were.

The Argentine team will hope they maintain that energy for the critical mixed doubles, which they won in their first tie of the United Cup against Australia.

More to come...