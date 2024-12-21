No.2 seed Elise Mertens and 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu will have to delay the start of their 2025 seasons on the Hologic WTA Tour after withdrawing from the ASB Classic on Tuesday.

Both players withdrew ahead of their season debuts. Mertens withdrew citing a right ankle injury. Raducanu withdrew due to a low back injury.

“I’ve tried my best to be ready," Raducanu said in a statement. "I love Auckland and the fans here. But unfortunately, I’ve picked up a back niggle and I won’t be ready in time."

The No.56 on the PIF WTA Rankings, Raducanu was set to make her third straight appearance in Auckland, where she advanced to the Round of 16 the last two years. Seeded No.6, she was drawn to play 20-year-old American Robin Montgomery in the first round. She will be replaced in the draw by lucky loser Mai Hontama. Barring a last-minute wild card, she will next play at the Australian Open, which begins on Sunday, Jan. 12.

Mertens, ranked No.34, was set to face New Zealand wild card Vivian Yang. Lucky loser Jodie Burrage will take Mertens' place in the draw. The Belgian hopes to be ready for the Hobart International, where she is the top seed and former champion.

The ASB Classic is the first WTA 250 of the new season. Main draw play began on Monday, Dec.30.