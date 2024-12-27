Katie Boulter and Charles Broom clawed past Maria Lourdes Carle and Tomas Martin Etcheverry 7-6(4), 7-5 on Monday in Sydney to seal Great Britain's 2-1 victory against Argentina. Great Britain, Argentina and Australia all still have a chance to win the group and advance to the quarterfinals of the mixed-teams competition.

"Very, very pleased with today," Boulter said. "Last year I played so well in singles and didn't get any mixed doubles rubbers, so I really wanted this one so badly. I'm so glad we came out. I feel like we both played so great together considering it's our first time. But I'm just thrilled to get the win."

Boulter opened the tie with a 6-2, 6-3 victory against Nadia Podoroska and later returned to Ken Rosewall Arena to partner Broom to the tie-deciding win. Great Britain will now take on Australia Wednesday evening in what promises to be a thrilling, pressure-packed battle.

At 5-5 in the second set of the mixed doubles, Carle courageously saved two break points, but the Argentine was unable to stave off a third. Boulter hit a big forehand passing shot up the line and out of the reach of the net-hovering Etcheverry to move ahead before serving out the important triumph for her country.

"[There] might have been a few nerves. But I feel like playing with Katie, she's so experienced," Broom said. "She helped me through that in a number of ways. I thought we gelled so well together on the court, good energy and the crowd was great as well getting us through in a few tight moments, so that kind of settles you down. Looking forward to the next one against Australia."

In Ken Rosewall Arena, World No.24 Boulter needed 1 hour and 26 minutes to take down 100th-ranked Podoroska in their first career meeting. British No.1 Boulter is fresh off her first Top 50 season, having won two WTA titles in 2024.

"Obviously never easy to come out first match of the year, especially against someone who's going to make so many balls and make you work so hard," Boulter said afterwards. "She'd already played a match, so I knew I was going to have to get sharp really quickly, and I'm glad I got through the line today and played some really good stuff as well."

Boulter slammed nine forehand winners and converted three of her nine break points in Monday’s opening set, which ended on a Podoroska double fault.



2020 Roland Garros semifinalist Podoroska tried to regroup in the second set, but Boulter battled through a 12-minute hold for 3-0 and eased home from there.



Along with Great Britain and Argentina, Australia is the other team in Group F, and they are led by Top 10 player Alex de Minaur -- Boulter’s fiance. Boulter and de Minaur could play against each other in a mixed doubles match on New Year's Day.

"I don't know about having a match against him, I think that’s going to be terrible, and a bit of a popcorn match," Boulter said. "But yeah, let's hope we don't reach there and we win before."

Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry forced the live mixed doubles with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win against Billy Harris. The Briton claimed their lone previous Lexus ATP Head2Head meeting last year. But this time, the Argentine rallied from a set down to triumph in two hours and 44 minutes.

"I'm extremely happy. I got the support from Argentina. I feel like I am at home with all the people here," Etcheverry said. "It was a tough match for me. I got the stomach problem in the middle of the second set and then I did my best and I got the win, so I am extremely happy. And now mixed doubles, let's see if we can get the win."

Etcheverry was fresh off a one-sided season-opening loss to home favorite Alex de Minaur. After dropping a grueling first set, the 25-year-old could have allowed his slow start to the new season to hurt his performance.

But instead, the No. 39 player in the PIF ATP Rankings bounced back and played solid baseline tennis to grind down his opponent, leading to more errors from Harris and baseline rallies going in favor of Etcheverry.

In the spirit of the United Cup, a loud contingent of Argentine fans with their country's flag in tow helped spur Etcheverry on to victory. During the former World No. 27's on-court interview, it was difficult to hear his answers because of how loud the fans were.