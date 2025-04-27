Jack Draper’s breakthrough to the Top 5 of the PIF ATP Rankings has been one of the stories of the season. He has solidified his status as a top contender on the ATP Tour and has also sparked inspiration among his British tennis peers.

Among those taking notice are Hologic WTA Tour stars Emma Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, and Britain's top-ranked woman, Katie Boulter. Raducanu and Boulter both praised the 23-year-old, who won Indian Wells and reached another ATP Masters 1000 final in Madrid.

“It’s amazing to see what he’s achieved and how much he’s done,” Raducanu said to Sky Sports. “I know he’s a great tennis player and he [has] such a big stature that he can take the game out of anyone’s hands. For him to kind of dominate like he has been is really cool to see.”

Draper, Boulter and Raducanu are all in Rome this fortnight for the Internazionali BNL d'Italia. Boulter joked that she plans to pull Draper aside for a chat.

“The first thing I do when I see him is I’m going to ask him how to play on clay,” Boulter said with a laugh. “Some of the tennis he’s been putting out recently has been so impressive to see. Just seeing him so established -- we’re talking about making finals at two Masters in the space of a month -- that’s already so impressive, let alone to have one title and get your first one.”

On Monday, Draper leapfrogged 99-time tour-level titlist Novak Djokovic to reach a career-high World No. 5, just a few months removed from competing as World No. 18 at the Australian Open.

In the form of his life, Draper boasts a 19-5 season record, according to the Infosys ATP Win/Loss Index.

“More than anything, I think it helps people believe that it can be them,” Boulter said. “When you see people around you in your environment doing extremely well, then you ask yourself the question why it can’t be you and why it can’t be anyone there. I think that is the biggest thing about it. Obviously super happy for him and for those who are doing well.”