Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (1): 2021 - US Open

Finalist (2): 2026 - London

2026 - Cluj-Napoca





WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Finalist (1): 2021 - Chicago

Career in Review

Best result in 2025 was reaching SF Washington DC (l. Kalinskaya). Reached QF at a WTA 1000 event for the first time at Miami; also made QF on home soil at London, Queen's Club. Ended the season ranked inside the Top 30 (No.29) for a second year after 2021. In doubles, reached first Tour-level SF at Washington DC with Elena Rybakina



Returned to the courts in 2024 winning opening round matches at Auckland, Australian Open and Abu Dhabi. Went on to reach semifinals at Nottingham, as well as quarterfinals at Stuttgart, Eastbourne, Washington and Seoul. Achieved her first career Top 10 wins over No.5 Jessica Pegula at Eastbourne and No.9 Maria Sakkari at Wimbledon



In 2023 made 4r of Indian Wells (l. Swiatek) before falling in opening rounds at Miami and Stuttgart. Ended her season after Stuttgart and took time away to undergo minor surgery on both hands and ankle in May 2023



Struggled with injuries and form throughout 2022 dropping as low as No.83 after 1r exit at US Open



Best performance came late in the year with SF run in Seoul (l. Ostapenko via ret. w/left glute injury). Also made QF at Stuttgart (l. eventual champion Swiatek) and Washington DC (l. eventual champion Samsonova) with best win-by-ranking coming over No.22 Azarenka during 3r run at Cincinnati



Earned a career best year in 2021 jumping over 300 ranking spots and finishing the season inside the Top 20 at a career high of No.19 earning her the 2021 WTA Newcomer of the Year Award



Reached QF at Cluj-Napoca 2 (l. Kostyuk) and made appearances at Indian Wells and Linz



Won the 2021 US Open in only her fourth Tour-level appearance (d. fellow teenager Fernandez in F); did not drop a set and upset No.12 Bencic and No.18 Sakkari along the way to become the first qualifier to lift a Grand Slam title



Fell in 1r at San Jose (as WC, l. Zhang) and finished R-Up at WTA 125K Series event in Chicago (l. Tauson)



At Wimbledon, became the youngest British woman in the Open Era to reach R16 (l. Tomljanovic via ret.); upset Top 50 players Vondrousova and Cirstea en route



Made debut WTA main draw appearance at 2021 Nottingham (as WC, l. Dart in 1r)



Ended 2020 by finishing R-Up at $25k ITF/Sunderland-GBR



Won title at $25k ITF/Pune-IND in 2019



Lifted first two ITF Circuit titles in 2018, at $15k ITF/Antalya-TUR and $15k ITF/Tiberias-GRE



In Juniors she reached back-to-back quarterfinals at Wimbledon and US Open in 2018

