Stories
Biography
- Only child, parents are Ian (Romanian) and Renee (Chinese). Born in Toronto and moved to Bromley, south of London, at the age of two
- Favorite shot is forehand and favorite surface is hard
- Started playing tennis aged five
- In the summer of 2021, completed her A-level exams in maths and English
- Has a wide variety of interests in sports such as go-karting, horse riding, tap dancing, golf, skiing and basketball
PlaysRight-Handed
Career High10
Height5' 7'' (1.75m)
BirthdayNov 13, 2002 November 13, 2002
BirthplaceToronto, Canada
Career Highlights
SINGLES
Winner (1): 2021 - US Open
Finalist (2): 2026 - London
2026 - Cluj-Napoca
WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Finalist (1): 2021 - Chicago
Career in Review
Best result in 2025 was reaching SF Washington DC (l. Kalinskaya). Reached QF at a WTA 1000 event for the first time at Miami; also made QF on home soil at London, Queen's Club. Ended the season ranked inside the Top 30 (No.29) for a second year after 2021. In doubles, reached first Tour-level SF at Washington DC with Elena Rybakina
Returned to the courts in 2024 winning opening round matches at Auckland, Australian Open and Abu Dhabi. Went on to reach semifinals at Nottingham, as well as quarterfinals at Stuttgart, Eastbourne, Washington and Seoul. Achieved her first career Top 10 wins over No.5 Jessica Pegula at Eastbourne and No.9 Maria Sakkari at Wimbledon
In 2023 made 4r of Indian Wells (l. Swiatek) before falling in opening rounds at Miami and Stuttgart. Ended her season after Stuttgart and took time away to undergo minor surgery on both hands and ankle in May 2023
Struggled with injuries and form throughout 2022 dropping as low as No.83 after 1r exit at US Open
Best performance came late in the year with SF run in Seoul (l. Ostapenko via ret. w/left glute injury). Also made QF at Stuttgart (l. eventual champion Swiatek) and Washington DC (l. eventual champion Samsonova) with best win-by-ranking coming over No.22 Azarenka during 3r run at Cincinnati
Earned a career best year in 2021 jumping over 300 ranking spots and finishing the season inside the Top 20 at a career high of No.19 earning her the 2021 WTA Newcomer of the Year Award
Reached QF at Cluj-Napoca 2 (l. Kostyuk) and made appearances at Indian Wells and Linz
Won the 2021 US Open in only her fourth Tour-level appearance (d. fellow teenager Fernandez in F); did not drop a set and upset No.12 Bencic and No.18 Sakkari along the way to become the first qualifier to lift a Grand Slam title
Fell in 1r at San Jose (as WC, l. Zhang) and finished R-Up at WTA 125K Series event in Chicago (l. Tauson)
At Wimbledon, became the youngest British woman in the Open Era to reach R16 (l. Tomljanovic via ret.); upset Top 50 players Vondrousova and Cirstea en route
Made debut WTA main draw appearance at 2021 Nottingham (as WC, l. Dart in 1r)
Ended 2020 by finishing R-Up at $25k ITF/Sunderland-GBR
Won title at $25k ITF/Pune-IND in 2019
Lifted first two ITF Circuit titles in 2018, at $15k ITF/Antalya-TUR and $15k ITF/Tiberias-GRE
In Juniors she reached back-to-back quarterfinals at Wimbledon and US Open in 2018
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