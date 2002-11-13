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Emma
Raducanu

GBR
23 yrs
5' 7'' (1.75m)
Current Singles Rank
59
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
11 / 10
Prize Money
$605,100

Stories

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Biography

  • Only child, parents are Ian (Romanian) and Renee (Chinese). Born in Toronto and moved to Bromley, south of London, at the age of two
  • Favorite shot is forehand and favorite surface is hard
  • Started playing tennis aged five
  • In the summer of 2021, completed her A-level exams in maths and English
  • Has a wide variety of interests in sports such as go-karting, horse riding, tap dancing, golf, skiing and basketball

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

10

Height

5' 7'' (1.75m)

Birthday

Nov 13, 2002 November 13, 2002

Birthplace

Toronto, Canada

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Winner (1): 2021 - US Open
Finalist (2): 2026 - London
2026 - Cluj-Napoca


WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Finalist (1): 2021 - Chicago

Career in Review

Best result in 2025 was reaching SF Washington DC (l. Kalinskaya). Reached QF at a WTA 1000 event for the first time at Miami; also made QF on home soil at London, Queen's Club. Ended the season ranked inside the Top 30 (No.29) for a second year after 2021. In doubles, reached first Tour-level SF at Washington DC with Elena Rybakina

Returned to the courts in 2024 winning opening round matches at Auckland, Australian Open and Abu Dhabi. Went on to reach semifinals at Nottingham, as well as quarterfinals at Stuttgart, Eastbourne, Washington and Seoul. Achieved her first career Top 10 wins over No.5 Jessica Pegula at Eastbourne and No.9 Maria Sakkari at Wimbledon

In 2023 made 4r of Indian Wells (l. Swiatek) before falling in opening rounds at Miami and Stuttgart. Ended her season after Stuttgart and took time away to undergo minor surgery on both hands and ankle in May 2023

Struggled with injuries and form throughout 2022 dropping as low as No.83 after 1r exit at US Open

Best performance came late in the year with SF run in Seoul (l. Ostapenko via ret. w/left glute injury). Also made QF at Stuttgart (l. eventual champion Swiatek) and Washington DC (l. eventual champion Samsonova) with best win-by-ranking coming over No.22 Azarenka during 3r run at Cincinnati

Earned a career best year in 2021 jumping over 300 ranking spots and finishing the season inside the Top 20 at a career high of No.19 earning her the 2021 WTA Newcomer of the Year Award

Reached QF at Cluj-Napoca 2 (l. Kostyuk) and made appearances at Indian Wells and Linz

Won the 2021 US Open in only her fourth Tour-level appearance (d. fellow teenager Fernandez in F); did not drop a set and upset No.12 Bencic and No.18 Sakkari along the way to become the first qualifier to lift a Grand Slam title

Fell in 1r at San Jose (as WC, l. Zhang) and finished R-Up at WTA 125K Series event in Chicago (l. Tauson)

At Wimbledon, became the youngest British woman in the Open Era to reach R16 (l. Tomljanovic via ret.); upset Top 50 players Vondrousova and Cirstea en route

Made debut WTA main draw appearance at 2021 Nottingham (as WC, l. Dart in 1r)

Ended 2020 by finishing R-Up at $25k ITF/Sunderland-GBR

Won title at $25k ITF/Pune-IND in 2019

Lifted first two ITF Circuit titles in 2018, at $15k ITF/Antalya-TUR and $15k ITF/Tiberias-GRE

In Juniors she reached back-to-back quarterfinals at Wimbledon and US Open in 2018

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Emma Raducanu, 2026 Wimbledon preview (Getty)

Raducanu withdraws from Wimbledon with stress fracture in leg

2m read
1mo ago
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Full match replay: Heavy hitting guides Zheng past Raducanu at 2025 Queen's

1mo ago
Full match replay: Heavy hitting guides Zheng past Raducanu at 2025 Queen's
01:34:05
stats corner

Rankings Watch: Vekic, Montgomery lead a week of unlikely rises

6m read
2mo ago
Donna Vekic, Queen's 2026
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Striking the line between freedom and aggression fueled Raducanu’s run to Queen’s final

2mo ago
QUEEN_S - PRESS CONFERENCE - FINAL - EMMA RADUCANU_Digital Download_m50454
07:54
Hot Shots

Point of the month? Raducanu leaves no blade of grass untouched in relentless rally

2mo ago
Emma Raducanu, Queen's 2026
00:45
Register to view press conference

Fresh and confident Raducanu embraces chaos of a rain-filled week to reach the Queen's final

2mo ago
Fresh and confident Raducanu embraces chaos of a rain-filled week to reach the Queen's final
06:51
Match Reaction

Vekic sweeps by Raducanu at Queen's to secure first career WTA 500 title

4m read
2mo ago
Donna Vekic, Queen's champion 2026