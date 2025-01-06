ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA on Thursday announced the Nordea Open in Bastad, Sweden has been voted as the WTA 125 Tournament of the Year for the third season in a row.



The event won the inaugural award in 2022 and defended its crown in 2023. It has now again been voted by WTA players as the standout tournament on the WTA 125 calendar for the 2024 season.



The Hong Kong 125 Open finished in second place with the Dow Tennis Classic (Midland, MI, U.S.) coming in third.



The WTA athlete body selected the Nordea Open as the standout winner due to its dedicated and welcoming staff, amazing overall hospitality and professional organization.



The 2024 event marked the fifth edition of the tournament, which crowned Martina Trevisan as the singles champion and Peangtarn Plipuech and Tsao Chia-yi as the doubles winners.



Italy's Trevisan said: "I had a fantastic experience playing for the first time at Bastad last year and taking home the title. Everyone there is very kind and the tournament runs really well. I definitely hope to return again this year."



The Nordea Open was one of over 35 WTA 125 events staged last year, with the 2025 season offering more innovations across the calendar including live streaming of each 125 tournament through WTA Unlocked.



The Nordea Open joins the WTA 1000 BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells), WTA 500 Credit One Charleston Open and the WTA 250 Hong Kong Tennis Open as fellow 2024 Tournament Award winners.



Click here to read more on all the winners of 2024 WTA Awards.