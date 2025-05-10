As Swiatek exits, Paolini steps into the spotlight in Rome

Jasmine Paolini rolled past Ons Jabeur in straight sets to reach the last 16 in Rome for the first time, giving the home crowd a lift after Iga Swiatek’s upset loss earlier in the day.

ROME -- Midway through the second set of Jasmine Paolini's 6-4, 6-3 win against Ons Jabeur at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, the Campo Centrale DJ drops a burst of Bob Sinclar's "Cruel Summer," a remix of the '80s Bananarama classic, in a changeover.

It's turning out to be a cruel summer for Iga Swiatek, Rome's beloved three-time champion, who had crashed out in the preceding match to Danielle Collins. But Paolini brought the crowd back to ease with a commanding performance, reaching the last 16 of her home tournament for the first time.

Afterward, Paolini said that there were "many emotions" that went hand-in-hand with playing on such a "special" court, explaining an up-and-down first set. But as the match went on, there was little reason for her fans to feel the tension that had characterized the end of Swiatek's match.

Paolini gave the Italian fans several of the chef's kiss artistic exchanges that always go down so well at the Foro Italico -- a cat-and-mouse exchange of angles was a highlight -- and then seized firm control to rattle off the last 12 straight points. As Centrale baked underneath the blazing sun and fans fluttered in every row, this proved a contest to chill out to.

Jasmine Paolini is surrounded by Italian press after her victory over Ons Jabeur Alex Macpherson

"She's a sunny girl," said Francesca Minetti of the FITP after Paolini had fulfilled her media obligations with her trademark smile. As she had crossed the bridge to the media terrace, fans underneath had called her name with the same enthusiasm as they had on court.

The nation's new sweetheart? Giuseppe, a fan outside Centrale wearing a Jannik Sinner T-shirt says that Paolini has become another of his favorites for her fighting spirit. And Paolini herself embraces her popularity in turn.

"I love the people," she said. "And especially the Italians -- always so loud and passionate."

Paolini will be counting on their support once again in a fourth-round matchup with former semifinalist Jelena Ostapenko. The No. 17 seed advanced via walkover when lucky loser Laura Siegemund was forced to withdraw with a lower limb injury.