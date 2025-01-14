World No.1 and two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka prevailed in a power-hitting showdown at the Australian Open on Friday, fending off 42nd-ranked Clara Tauson of Denmark 7-6(5), 6-4 in their third-round match on Rod Laver Arena.

In their first career meeting, top seed Sabalenka was down 5-3 in the opening set before battling past former Junior World No.1 Tauson in 2 hours and 6 minutes, booking her spot once again in the Round of 16 Down Under.

Here are more facts and figures from the gripping clash:

1: Sabalenka can still retain her World No.1 ranking after the Australian Open, but she needs to reach at least the semifinals to have a chance of holding onto that position following this event. Either she or Iga Swiatek will be No.1 coming out of Melbourne.

17: Sabalenka has now won 17 straight matches at the Australian Open, the most by any woman at this event since Victoria Azarenka won 18 straight in Melbourne between 2012 and 2014.

5: Sabalenka is also the first woman to make the Australian Open Round of 16 for five straight years since Simona Halep did it from 2018 through 2022.

7: However, for a hefty stretch of time on Friday, those numbers appeared to be in peril. The first seven games of the match were service breaks, and it was Tauson who held her delivery first to take a 5-3 lead and serve for the first set.

7: Indeed, 22-year-old Tauson came into Friday's match with confidence, riding a seven-match winning streak. After a couple of years struggling with injuries, Tauson is back inside the Top 50 and started 2025 by winning her third career title in Auckland two weeks ago.

4: Sabalenka, though, got back into the first set and grabbed four set points on the Tauson serve at 6-5. To the Dane's credit, Tauson found first serves on each of those occasions and held on to force a tiebreak.

63: Big winners from Tauson led her from 4-1 down to 5-4 up in the breaker, but two points later, Sabalenka cranked a backhand return winner to garner a fifth set point at 6-5. One more forehand winner from the World No.1 let her polish off a closely-contested set after 63 minutes.

13: The second set was also close, but Sabalenka took charge by battling through a 13-minute service break for a 5-4 lead. Serving for the match, Sabalenka had to stare down two more break points, but she wriggled out of that game and closed out the victory with a backhand winner.

