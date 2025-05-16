hot shot

Hot shot: Svitolina shows off her reflexes at Australian Open

1m read 16 May 2025 2w ago
Elina Svitolina, Australian Open 2025
Shi Tang/Getty Images

Elina Svitolina's quick reflexes were on show during her Australian Open quarterfinal against Madison Keys.

Early in the second set, the Ukrainian managed to track down a Keys drop shot, but Keys anticipated the direction of her pass and set up to swat the volley away. But Svitolina had covered it, and managed to redirect the ball into open space.

It wasn't enough to save the match, though. Keys came back to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 and book her place in her seventh career Grand Slam semifinal.

WTA Staff

