Hot shot: Svitolina shows off her reflexes at Australian Open

Elina Svitolina's quick reflexes were on show during her Australian Open quarterfinal against Madison Keys.

Early in the second set, the Ukrainian managed to track down a Keys drop shot, but Keys anticipated the direction of her pass and set up to swat the volley away. But Svitolina had covered it, and managed to redirect the ball into open space.

It wasn't enough to save the match, though. Keys came back to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 and book her place in her seventh career Grand Slam semifinal.