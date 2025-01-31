Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has announced that she plans to return to the Hologic WTA Tour later this month after a 15-month maternity leave.

The 34-year-old Czech made the announcement in a video posted to her Instagram account on Monday, saying that she plans to play the WTA 250 ATX Open in Austin, Texas, and then the WTA 1000 events in Indian Wells and Miami.

“I really miss tennis, and miss competing, so I’m really looking forward to be back,” Kvitova said in the video.

The former World No. 2, who won at the All England Club in 2011 and 2014, last played at the 2023 China Open. On New Year's Day last year, she announced that she and her husband -- her longtime coach, Jiri Vanek -- were expecting their first child.

She gave birth to a son, Petr, last July -- fittingly, during the Wimbledon fortnight.

“I can’t wait to see all my fans, all around the world,” Kvitova said. “Thank you very much for supporting me. It will be a nice journey, and I can’t wait.”

Before her break, Kvitova finished 2023 as the World No. 14, and won two titles -- Miami and Berlin -- to bring her career haul of trophies to 31.

The ATX Open begins Feb. 24.