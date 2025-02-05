Less than four months after her return from maternity leave, Belinda Bencic is already back in the winner's circle on the Hologic WTA Tour. Bencic defeated Ashlyn Krueger 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 to capture the WTA 500 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open title on Saturday.

Bencic, the former World No. 4 and 2021 Olympic gold medalist, took 2 hours and 23 minutes to pull off a come-from-behind victory, in just her fourth tour-level event since she gave birth to her daughter Bella in April 2024.

This is Bencic's ninth career WTA singles title, and her first since she won this very tournament in 2023. Bencic is a perfect 9-0 at Abu Dhabi throughout her career.

Zooming back to the top: Bencic's return to elite form has not taken much time at all. Bencic contested a WTA 125 event, an ITF Challenger and Billie Jean King Cup Playoffs after her October 2024 return to action, then kicked off her WTA-level comeback at United Cup in the first week of this season.

The Swiss star quickly racked up wins on tour, including a run to the Round of 16 at the Australian Open -- her first Grand Slam event since the 2023 US Open. Now, after her triumphant run in Abu Dhabi, Bencic holds a 10-3 tour-level record so far this year.

Currently ranked No. 157, Bencic is the third-lowest-ranked player to win a WTA 500 title since the tournament tier was created. Only Alexandra Dulgheru (won 2009 Warsaw ranked No. 201) and Serena Williams (won 2011 Stanford ranked No. 169) are lower-ranked WTA 500 titlists.

