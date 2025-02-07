Jelena Ostapenko remains unbeaten against Iga Swiatek. The Latvian improved to 5-0 against the No. 2 seed with an imperious 70-minute 6-3, 6-1 victory in the Qatar TotalEnergies Open semifinals, ending three-time defending champion Swiatek's 15-match winning streak at the tournament.

Ostapenko is the only active player with a winning head-to-head against Swiatek (with at least two matches played). Including retired players, only one other player can boast such a record -- former World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, who was 2-0 against the Pole.

"I was pretty confident that I would beat her, because we've played a lot of matches and I know how to play against her," Ostapenko said in her on-court interview. "I was more focusing on myself and what I had to do. I'm happy with the way I'm handling my emotions this week."

Two of Ostapenko's wins bookended Swiatek's first reign as World No. 1. Her 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(4) triumph in the 2022 Dubai third round was Swiatek's last loss before ascending to the top spot and compiling a historic 37-match winning streak. Her 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory in the 2023 US Open fourth round meant that Swiatek ceded World No. 1 to Aryna Sabalenka for the first time.

Ostapenko advances to her 17th career Hologic WTA Tour final, second in Doha and fourth at WTA 1000 level or above (following Doha 2016, Roland Garros 2017 and Miami 2018). The 27-year-old, who has not dropped a set yet this week, will face another unseeded player, either Ekaterina Alexandrova or Amanda Anisimova, in her bid for her biggest title in eight years.

