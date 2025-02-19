Mirra Andreeva's title run at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships last week came with a string of "youngest-since" records. The 17-year-old’s second Hologic WTA Tour title made her the youngest WTA 1000 champion since the format debuted in 2009. With wins over Marketa Vondrousova, Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina, she also became the youngest player to defeat multiple Grand Slam winners at a single event since Maria Sharapova at the 2004 WTA Finals in Los Angeles.

With her rise from No. 14 to No. 9 in this week’s PIF WTA Rankings, Andreeva becomes the youngest player to break into the Top 10 since Nicole Vaidisova in 2007. She is the seventh player in the past 30 years to make her Top 10 debut before her 18th birthday, following Martina Hingis (1996), Venus Williams (1998), Anna Kournikova (1998), Serena Williams (1999), Sharapova (2004) and Vaidisova (2006).

Andreeva is by some distance the best teenager in the world right now. The next five highest-ranked this week:

Maya Joint, 18 (No. 103)

Alexandra Eala, 19 (No. 137)

Sara Bejlek, 19 (No. 142)

Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva, 19 (No. 149)

Iva Jovic, 17 (No. 162).

Jovic is the next-highest ranked of Andreeva's 2007-born peers, followed by Tereza Valentova (No. 183), Brenda Fruhvirtova (No. 258), Alina Korneeva (No. 278) and Akasha Urhobo (No. 291).

Andreeva is the first player to crack the Top 10 since Emma Navarro last September. She becomes the 154th Top 10 player in WTA rankings history.

Tauson, Keys break new ground

It's early days yet, but Denmark's Clara Tauson is laying down a marker as a potential candidate for 2025's Most Improved Player. The 22-year-old opened her season by winning the Auckland trophy, her first title since 2021. She's backed it up by reaching the Linz semifinals and, last week, her first WTA 1000 final in Dubai -- a run that included her second Top 10 victory and first over a reigning World No. 1, against Aryna Sabalenka in the third round. Tauson has now posted a tour-leading 15 WTA main-draw match wins in 2025, one ahead of Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek (14 each).

Back in February 2022, Tauson reached No. 33 in the rankings as a 19-year-old after winning her first two titles the previous year. Three years later, she's exceeded that career high, jumping 15 places from No. 38 to make her Top 30 debut at No 23.

On the subject of Keys, the American has yet to compete since winning her first major crown at the Australian Open. But as a result of Jasmine Paolini failing to defend her 2024 Dubai champion's points and falling from No. 4 to No. 6, Keys rises one spot to No. 5 to make her Top 5 debut. She is the 96th player to reach the Top 5 in WTA rankings history.

Other notable rankings movements

Karolina Muchova, No. 17 to No. 15: The Czech was a semifinalist in Dubai last week, and has now made at least the semifinals in six of her last nine non-team tournaments dating back to Palermo last July.

Linda Noskova, +3 to No. 32: The 20-year-old notched her second Top 10 win of the year by upsetting Jessica Pegula en route to the Dubai quarterfinals.

Sofia Kenin, +9 to No. 47: Kenin returns to the Top 50 for the first time since last June after reaching the Dubai quarterfinals via a third-round defeat of defending champion Paolini.

Moyuka Uchijima, +8 to No. 54: Uchijima qualified for Dubai and scored her first career Top 30 win over Doha finalist Jelena Ostapenko in the first round. The 23-year-old rises to a new career high.

Alycia Parks, +13 to No. 61: For a second straight WTA 1000 event, Parks qualified and reached the second round in Dubai. The American is up to her highest ranking since November 2023.

Eva Lys, +10 to No. 77: Lys, the newest player to crack the Top 100, continued her strong season by qualifying and reaching the second round in Dubai. The German hits a new career high.

Gabriela Knutson, +50 to No. 184: The Czech claimed her first ITF W75 title last week as a qualifier on home soil in Prague. Former college standout Knutson returns to the Top 200 for the first time since October.

Leonie Kung, +25 to No. 203: Switzerland's Kung was the 2018 Wimbledon junior runner-up to Swiatek, and in 2020 reached her first WTA final in Hua Hin, a month before the Covid-19 shutdown. Kung rose to No. 144 that year, but slumped as low as No. 670 in 2023. Two weeks ago, the 24-year-old claimed the Timaru ITF W35 title. She rises to her highest ranking since February 2022.

Eliska Tichackova, +91 to No. 660: A former Top 30 junior, the 18-year-old Czech started 2025 with a 15-match winning streak encompassing her first three ITF W15 titles in Antalya (twice) and, two weeks ago, Monastir. Tichackova started the year ranked No. 1,155.