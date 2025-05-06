-
Tournament News
Week in Review: The stats, the shots and the buzz from Madrid
Aryna Sabalenka's Madrid hat trick was only the start of a magical fortnight at the 2025 Mutua Madrid Open.
stats corner
Gauff ousts Andreeva in youngest WTA 1000 quarterfinal since 2009
No. 4 seed Coco Gauff executed a first-set turnaround on her way to a quarterfinal victory over No. 7 seed Mirra Andreeva at the Mutua Madrid Open on Wednesday.
stats corner
Tracing Uchijima’s surge: A snapshot of her journey to Madrid’s final eight
From a modest season record to her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal, a look at the numbers fueling Moyuka Uchijima’s standout tournament.
stats corner
Stats corner: Svitolina tops Rybakina to stay perfect on clay in 2025
Elina Svitolina remains undefeated on clay this year -- in fact, she hasn't dropped a set on the surface in 2025. Her latest match was a victory over Elena Rybakina in the third round of the Mutua Madrid Open.
stats corner
Madrid takeaways: Rybakina halts Andreescu comeback in second round
Elena Rybakina won a showdown between Grand Slam champions at the Mutua Madrid Open on Friday night, besting Bianca Andreescu to reach the third round.
stats corner
After more than three years in Top 2, Swiatek faces ranking threat in Madrid
Iga Swiatek has been ranked No. 1 or No. 2 every week since March 2022, but Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff are in position to challenge her in Madrid.
stats corner
Rankings Watch: Ostapenko back in Top 20, Danilovic breaks new ground
Jelena Ostapenko beat both of the world’s top-ranked players to win Stuttgart, Elina Svitolina won her 18th title and Emma Navarro climbed back into the Top 10 -- all as the European clay swing began with a bang.
