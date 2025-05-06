Stats corner

  • Mertens - 2025 Rome 3R
    stats corner

    Stats corner: Mertens extends her head-to-head dominance over Pegula

    2m read 4d ago
  • Aryna Sabalenka
    stats corner

    Sabalenka widens lead in PIF Race to the WTA Finals after Madrid win

    2m read 1w ago
  • Moyuka Uchijima, Madrid 2025
    stats corner

    Rankings Watch: Uchijima, Osaka, Ito hit milestones for Japan

    6m read 1w ago
  • Aryna Sabalenka, Madrid 2025
    Tournament News

    Week in Review: The stats, the shots and the buzz from Madrid

    Aryna Sabalenka's Madrid hat trick was only the start of a magical fortnight at the 2025 Mutua Madrid Open.

    5m read 1w ago
  • Gauff - 2025 Madrid QF
    stats corner

    Gauff ousts Andreeva in youngest WTA 1000 quarterfinal since 2009

    No. 4 seed Coco Gauff executed a first-set turnaround on her way to a quarterfinal victory over No. 7 seed Mirra Andreeva at the Mutua Madrid Open on Wednesday.

    3m read 2w ago
  • Moyuka Uchijima, Madrid 2025
    stats corner

    Tracing Uchijima’s surge: A snapshot of her journey to Madrid’s final eight

    From a modest season record to her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal, a look at the numbers fueling Moyuka Uchijima’s standout tournament.

    1m read 2w ago
  • Svitolina - 2025 Madrid 3R
    stats corner

    Stats corner: Svitolina tops Rybakina to stay perfect on clay in 2025

    Elina Svitolina remains undefeated on clay this year -- in fact, she hasn't dropped a set on the surface in 2025. Her latest match was a victory over Elena Rybakina in the third round of the Mutua Madrid Open.

    3m read 2w ago
  • Rybakina - 2025 Madrid 2R
    stats corner

    Madrid takeaways: Rybakina halts Andreescu comeback in second round

    Elena Rybakina won a showdown between Grand Slam champions at the Mutua Madrid Open on Friday night, besting Bianca Andreescu to reach the third round.

    3m read 2w ago
  • Iga Swiatek
    stats corner

    After more than three years in Top 2, Swiatek faces ranking threat in Madrid

    Iga Swiatek has been ranked No. 1 or No. 2 every week since March 2022, but Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff are in position to challenge her in Madrid.

    3m read 2w ago
  • Jelena Ostapenko, Stuttgart 2025
    stats corner

    Rankings Watch: Ostapenko back in Top 20, Danilovic breaks new ground

    Jelena Ostapenko beat both of the world’s top-ranked players to win Stuttgart, Elina Svitolina won her 18th title and Emma Navarro climbed back into the Top 10 -- all as the European clay swing began with a bang.

    5m read 3w ago
