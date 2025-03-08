Karolina Muchova has a habit of making the ridiculous look routine, and she was at it again in the Dubai semifinals against Clara Tauson.

After Tauson hit a drop-shot lob that looked like a clear winner, Muchova came up with something even better -- a tweener-lob that landed perfectly.

It wasn’t enough to turn the match in her favor. Tauson edged her in a tough three-setter that lasted just under three hours, but Muchova’s shot-making remains in a class of its own.

She’s done it before, too. Remember this behind-the-back lob from the US Open? Or this four-minute reminder of why she’s one of the most creative players on tour?