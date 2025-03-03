INDIAN WELLS -- One of the most consistent players on the Hologic WTA Tour, Jessica Pegula won her seventh consecutive match. Wang Xinyu was her most recent victim, by a score of 6-2, 6-1 -- in 62 minutes on Sunday at the BNP Paribas Open.

That reversed a 2-0 head-to-head advantage Wang had coming in.

Pegula converted five of seven break points and was broken herself only once. She served exceptionally well, carving out a 78 percent first-serve percentage and winning half of her second-serve points.

The No. 4 player in the PIF WTA Rankings, Pegula is through to the Round of 16. Fellow Americans Coco Gauff and Madison Keys, No. 3 and No. 5, respectively, will attempt to join her on Monday.

Pegula will play Elina Svitolina on Tuesday. The No. 23-seeded Ukrainian took down No. 14 Danielle Collins 6-2, 6-4.

A win there would equal Pegula's best result here in Indian Wells, a quarterfinal berth in 2021.