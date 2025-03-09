World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka ended the run of lucky loser Sonay Kartal on Wednesday ath the BNP Paribas Open, rolling into the quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-2 victory.

Sabalenka only previously reached the quarterfinals in Indian Wells in 2023, when she went all the way to the final. Against Kartal, who had defeated No. 16 Beatriz Haddd Maia earlier in the tournament, Sabalenka lost serve just once in 1 hour and 12 minutes. She broke serve five times to set a quarterfinal match against either No. 6 seed Jasmine Paolini or No. 24 seed Liudmila Samsonova, who play on Wednesday night.

Broken by the World No. 83 in the first game of the match, Sabalenka never trailed again. She won eight straight games to take a lead she’d never relinquish, and in all, only lost six points on serve in set two.

“After the first game, I felt like things wasn't going my way, Sabalenka confessed post-match. “I'm really happy that I could recharge and start everything over again and close this match in straight sets.”

