Many former ATP and WTA players united for a pickleball and golf event during the middle weekend of PNP Paribas in Indian Wells.

As part of a celebrated annual tradition, former ATP and WTA stars traded their racquets for pickleball racquets and golf clubs at the combined Member-Alumni events during the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

In honor of International Women’s Day, we acknowledged WTA Alumni, as each of them has helped build professional women’s tennis not just on the court but also being a role model and an inspiration to the next generations. We had a demonstration clinic by pickleball superstar Nathalie Bagby Herreman and Cammy MacGregor transitioning from tennis to pickleball. Among the attending tennis legends were Kathy Rinaldi, Gigi Fernandez and Vince Van Patten and Mel Purcell.

WTA

Over 50 former players participated, enjoying a morning golf competition, followed by an awards ceremony and lunch at the Desert Willow Golf Resort in Indian Wells.

The 2025 event marked the third combined edition. Among the attending tennis legends were Rosie Casals, Mariaan de Swards and Louise Pleming, Mats Wilander and Andy Kohlberg.

Brent Haygarth won the men’s individual competition with a round of 76, while Anna Marie Ruffels shot 85 to prevail in the women’s event. Despite the fierce competition, the tournament offered a unique opportunity for former players to reconnect.

Golf Results: