With the BNP Paribas Open underway in Palm Desert less than two months after devastating fires swept through Los Angeles, the WTA and WTA Foundation mobilized quickly to support affected tennis communities -- with WTA Legends Alexandra Stevenson and Gigi Fernandez leading the charge.

When Palisades Charter High School burned down, Stevenson, who coaches six of the school’s players, knew immediately how badly the girls’ and boys’ varsity teams had been impacted, many without home courts, and some without homes.

Working with Palisades coach Bud Kling and WTA Foundation Executive Director Ann Austin, Stevenson organized a trip for both teams to attend the BNP Paribas Open on March 7. World No. 5 Madison Keys stopped by for photos and autographs, while Maria Sakkari and Austin, on behalf of the WTA Foundation, presented a $10,000 donation to support the displaced students.

“It was so important for these players to receive positive support after nearly two months without any normalcy in their lives,” Stevenson said. “Seeing the best players in the world compete at the BNP Paribas Open was uplifting and energizing.”

Meanwhile, Gigi Fernandez partnered with the WTA Foundation to raise $50,000 -- including a $10,000 pledge from USTA Southern California -- to help rebuild the Palisades Tennis Center and assist the fire-ravaged Altadena community.

“When I learned what had happened in the Los Angeles area, I was compelled to act,” Fernandez said. “Less than six months ago, my house was flooded and my car lost in back-to-back hurricanes. Ironically, just before that I’d started planning a nonprofit, so I followed through and created one to help disaster victims.”

While filing for 501(c)(3) status for her new nonprofit, "Tennis for Hope," Fernandez partnered with the WTA Foundation as a fiscal sponsor to begin raising funds.

At a ceremony in the WTA suite at Indian Wells, Fernandez -- joined by Hall of Famer Pam Shriver -- presented Palisades Tennis Center Director Mike Tomas with a check for $25,000 to support the rebuild. She also announced a second $25,000 commitment to aid the Altadena tennis community.

“The WTA Foundation’s mission is to change lives,” Austin said. “We responded immediately to provide both financial and emotional support to those whose lives have been changed forever by these fires.”