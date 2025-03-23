Former WTA Finals champion Elina Svitolina heads the main-draw entry list for the 2025 Open Capfinances Rouen Métropole, and will be joined by Grand Slam winners Emma Raducanu and Sofia Kenin at the clay-court WTA 250 event starting on April 14. A further Grand Slam champion, Bianca Andreescu, has entered qualifying.

All four players will be making their debut in Rouen. Svitolina, Raducanu and Kenin have all delivered promising performances so far in 2025 as they seek to return to their Top 10 heights. Three-time major semifinalist Svitolina is now ranked No. 22, and has reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and Indian Wells this year. Former US Open champion Raducanu, currently No. 60, is guaranteed to return to the Top 50 after making the Miami quarterfinals this week. Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open winner, is ranked No. 46 after making the Doha quarterfinals in February.

Andreescu, the 2019 US Open champion, is due to compete for the first time since reaching the Tokyo quarterfinals last October. The 24-year-old's latest setback was an emergency appendectomy that forced her to delay the start of her 2025 season. Andreescu returned from a nine-month layoff due to a back injury last May.

Former No. 11 Alizé Cornet, who is making a comeback to professional tennis after retiring at Roland Garros last year, has been announced as a wild card along with 2022 WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia.

The tournament was held at WTA 125 level in 2022 and 2023 before its inaugural tour-level edition in 2024. Defending champion Sloane Stephens has not entered this year, but last year's runner-up Magda Linette is on the entry list. Other notable names entered include 2024 Australian Open quarterfinalist Linda Noskova, former No. 3 Maria Sakkari, reigning Cleveland and Hobart champion McCartney Kessler and French No. 1 Varvara Gracheva.

Rounding out the main-draw entry list are Elina Avanesyan, Wang Xinyu, Olga Danilovic, Marie Bouzkova, Moyuka Uchijima, Anhelina Kalinina, Katerina Siniakova, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Alycia Parks, Lucia Bronzetti, Sonay Kartal, Viktoriya Tomova, Ann Li and Irina-Camelia Begu.

The top five alternates are Suzan Lamens, Jaqueline Cristian, Garcia, Kamilla Rakhimova and Emiliana Arango.