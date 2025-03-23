After winning the singles titles at the last two WTA 1000 events, Mirra Andreeva added a doubles title at this week's WTA 1000 event, the Miami Open presented by Itaú.

Andreeva and Diana Shnaider won an all-unseeded doubles final in Miami on Sunday, outlasting Cristina Bucsa and Miyu Kato 6-3, 6-7(5), [10-2]. Andreeva and Shnaider needed 1 hour and 36 minutes of on-court action to prevail -- not including a nearly six-hour rain delay in the middle of the match.

Andreeva and Shnaider each picked up the second and highest-level WTA doubles title of their careers. Their first title also came as a pairing, when they teamed up to win WTA 500 Brisbane in January. They also reached the Australian Open semifinals later that month.

On Monday, Andreeva and Shnaider are projected to become the No. 2 doubles team in the PIF Race to the WTA Finals, trailing only the top-ranked team of Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend.

Sunday's final contained three players who won women's doubles medals at last year's Olympics at Roland Garros. Andreeva and Shnaider claimed the silver medal in Paris, while Bucsa earned the bronze medal alongside Sara Sorribes Tormo.

The tandem of Bucsa and Kato got their season going with their performance in Miami. They started this year 0-5 as a duo, but finally grabbed their first team win of 2025 in the first round. Suddenly, they went on a tear, including an upset of No. 1 seeds Siniakova and Townsend in the semifinals.

But Andreeva and Shnaider refused to let them go all the way to the title. The 17-year-old Andreeva and 20-year-old Shnaider -- both ranked inside the Top 15 of the singles rankings as well -- battled down to the wire to notch the crown.

More to come...