The path to the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup title began on Thursday, with Qualifier rounds for this year's Finals kicking off across the globe.

This week, 18 nations have been split into six groups of three teams. The six group winners will join host nation China and defending champion Italy in the Finals of the prestigious national-team event.

Group A (venue: Tokyo, Japan) - Canada, Romania, Japan

Group B (venue: Ostrava, Czech Republic) - Czech Republic, Spain, Brazil

Group C (venue: Bratislava, Slovakia) - Slovakia, United States, Denmark

Group D (venue: Brisbane, Australia) - Australia, Kazakhstan, Colombia

Group E (venue: Radom, Poland) - Poland, Switzerland, Ukraine

Group F (venue: The Hague, Netherlands) - Great Britain, Germany, Netherlands



The dates of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals were also announced today. They will take place September 16 - 21 at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre Arena in Shenzhen, China. Shenzhen will host the Finals through 2027.

Here is a roundup of Thursday's results from the Qualifier ties (every nation is still in contention):

Group B: Czech Republic def. Brazil 2-1

Playing in their home country, Czech Republic prevailed in the first tie of Group B, defeating Brazil in singles without much fuss. Marie Bouzkova beat Laura Pigossi 6-0, 7-6(3), and Linda Noskova bested Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-4, 6-0.

“Having this match today is just something else and I loved playing in front of the Czech fans," Bouzkova said. "I loved it, and to give my country this point is really special.”

Brazil did get a point on the board when Haddad Maia and Luisa Stefani won the doubles rubber.

The Czechs are trying to extend their level of Billie Jean King Cup excellence. They have won the title 11 times overall, second only to the United States' 18. Their most recent title came in 2018.

The Czechs play Spain on Saturday. Brazil and Spain face off tomorrow.

Group D: Kazakhstan def. Australia 2-1

Kazakhstan won the first tie of Group D after Top 25 players Elena Rybakina and Yulia Putintseva posted singles victories over home team Australia.

Putintseva cruised past teenager Maya Joint 6-2, 6-1 in the first match of the day. Former Wimbledon champion Rybakina had a tougher test but eventually defeated Kimberly Birrell 6-3, 7-6(4) to clinch the tie.

Australia did pick up the doubles point, though, after a win by Ellen Perez and former WTA Doubles World No. 1 Storm Hunter.

Kazakhstan will try to go 2-0 in ties when they take on Colombia tomorrow. Seven-time Billie Jean King Cup champion Australia, whose most recent Billie Jean King Cup title came in 1974, will face Colombia on Saturday.

Group E: Poland def. Switzerland 3-0

Playing on home soil, Poland started their qualifying campaign by notching an insurmountable 2-0 lead over 2022 champions Switzerland in Thursday's tie.

Katarzyna Kawa, who made the Bogota final last week as a qualifier, opened with a 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Jil Teichmann. Magda Linette followed with a more straightforward win, beating Viktorija Golubic 6-4, 6-3.

Poland completed the sweep when Martyna Kubka and Maja Chwalinska won the doubles match.

Poland is seeking their first trip to a Billie Jean King Cup Finals championship match. They posted their best national result last year by making the semifinals at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

Group F: Netherlands def. Germany 3-0

Another home team, Netherlands, took their own insurmountable 2-0 lead over two-time champions Germany on Thursday.

Eva Vedder bested Jule Niemeier 6-3, 6-1 to start. Suzan Lamens then battled past Tatjana Maria 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in a 2-hour and 13-minute comeback.

Netherlands went on to sweep the tie 3-0 after a doubles win by Lamens and Demi Schuurs.