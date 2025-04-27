No panic. No rush. Just one perfect strike when it mattered most.

Deadlocked at 5-all in the second set, Elina Svitolina picked her moment. After a heavy rally that pulled both players corner to corner, the Ukrainian star carved a bold forehand down the line -- no margin, no hesitation. It was a clean winner, and her reaction said it all: a roar that cracked through the silence in Rouen.

That point was the turning key in a 6-4, 7-6 (8) win over Olga Danilovic, sealing Svitolina’s first title of 2025 and her 18th overall. The final lasted just under two hours, and though it never got away from her, it never felt comfortable either -- until the very end.

The top seed in Rouen, Svitolina didn’t drop a set all week. She played sharp, physical tennis, but her edge came in the details -- knowing when to absorb, when to press, and when to risk.

This was her first title since Strasbourg 2023 and another marker in a measured, composed return to the top tier.

In a match that offered plenty of twists, it was one clean forehand that made all the difference.