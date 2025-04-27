Iga Swiatek was understandably upset after losing last week in the Madrid semifinal 6-1, 6-1 to Coco Gauff. But she said Tuesday, the outpouring of conjecture on social media was far off the mark. She did not, Swiatek insisted, seriously consider cancelling her grass-court season.

“During past few days,” Swiatek told reporters at the Internazionali d’Italia, “I saw million comments that were not true. There are so many theories right now I would say especially in Polish media about me that are not true.”

Swiatek understands her celebrity role as a four-time Roland Garros champion and current World No. 2.

“You guys like to make some articles that will attract people -- I get it,” Swiatek said. “It’s part of the job.

“But yeah, for sure I’m not going to skip Wimbledon. I really want to learn how to play on grass better. Every year is another opportunity. I will play Wimbledon, for sure, unless I get injured.”

Swiatek’s record at Wimbledon (11-5, .688) doesn’t measure up to her results at the other three Grand Slams -- Roland Garros (35-2, .946), US Open (20-5, .800) and Australian Open (22-7, .759). The irony? The only junior singles title Swiatek won came in 2018 at Wimbledon.