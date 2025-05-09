Match Reaction

Banter off court, business on it: Sabalenka opens Rome campaign with win

2m read 5h ago
Aryna Sabalenka, Rome 2025
Jimmie48/WTA

Summary Generated By AI

Aryna Sabalenka extended her winning streak to seven matches with a straight-sets defeat of Anastasia Potapova in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia second round.

highlights

Cristian edges Putintseva in two tight sets to reach Rome third round

04:54
Jaqueline Cristian, Rome 2025

ROME -- As Aryna Sabalenka crosses the bridge between the Foro Italico's Court Centrale and the terrace where she is to handle her media requirements, she's sighted by fans below. There's a sudden flurry of excitement -- "Aryna! Aryna!" -- they call. The World No. 1 smiles, waves, poses and takes her own photo of the moment.

Not everyone is so happy to see her. As Sabalenka heads off the bridge, the first person she sees is Anastasia Potapova, whom she had defeated 6-2, 6-2 half an hour earlier to open her Internazionali BNL d'Italia campaign. Immediately, Potapova sticks a joking middle finger up at her vanquisher. Grinning, Sabalenka snaps a pic of this as well.

Rome: Draws Scores | Order of play

Must See

"If she beat me, I would probably do the same," a laughing Sabalenka told reporters afterward. "She's a nice girl and we are good friends. I can understand how she's feeling right now. But there's no tension, it's just jokes."

All banter off court, Sabalenka had been all business on it as the Madrid champion extended her winning streak to seven matches. Having also been runner-up in Stuttgart last month to Jelena Ostapenko, her clay record this year is now 9-1. Though her main takeaway from the match had been how she had needed to adjust to "completely different" conditions in Rome, where the ball doesn't bounce as high as in Madrid, Sabalenka's performance had been a smooth one. She landed 70% of her first serves, won 80% of those points, and struck 18 winners.

Aryna Sabalenka fans, Rome 2025

Alex Macpherson

"I had to figure out the court, and how I can use my game in the best way on this surface," the No. 1 seed. "This match was more like me trying to adjust to the surface."

The answer to that was a series of judiciously deployed drop shots -- a touch of finesse that's no longer a novelty in Sabalenka's power game, but a signature component of it.

In the next round, she'll face a player who's also known for skill on that shot -- No. 31 seed Sofia Kenin, who advanced 6-3, 6-0 past Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Sabalenka leads the head-to-head against the American 3-1, but that one loss came right here in Rome two years ago in the second round. That time, Sabalenka was also fresh off the Madrid title.

Déjà vu? If so, Sabalenka feels no trepidation about it.

"It's a good opportunity for a good revenge," she said firmly.

Sabalenka pulls out the touch to beat Potapova in Rome

 

WTA Staff

Summary Generated By AI

Aryna Sabalenka extended her winning streak to seven matches with a straight-sets defeat of Anastasia Potapova in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia second round.

highlights

Cristian edges Putintseva in two tight sets to reach Rome third round

04:54
Jaqueline Cristian, Rome 2025

More To Explore

View All View All News
Match Reaction
Zheng Qinwen, Rome 2025

Rome roundup: Top 10 players Zheng, Navarro ease into third round

2m read
19m ago
Match Reaction

Andreeva cruises past Arango in Rome; Raducanu advances

2m read
1h ago
Mirra Andreeva
Match Reaction

Banter off court, business on it: Sabalenka opens Rome campaign with win

2m read
5h ago
Aryna Sabalenka, Rome 2025
Player Feature

Meet Victoria Mboko, the teenager who just won’t stop winning

5m read
20h ago
Victoria Mboko, Miami 2025