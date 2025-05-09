Match Reaction

Sabalenka eases past Potapova to open Rome campaign

1m read 36m ago
Aryna Sabalenka, Rome 2025
Jimmie48/WTA

No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka opened her Internazionali BNL d'Italia campaign with a smooth 6-2, 6-2 defeat of Anastasia Potapova in 63 minutes.

Rome: Draws Scores | Order of play

Must See

Fresh off lifting the Madrid trophy for the third time last week, Sabalenka has extended her winning streak to seven matches. Having also been runner-up in Stuttgart last month to Jelena Ostapenko, her clay record this year is now 9-1.

Sabalenka is looking to back up a Madrid title with a deep run in Rome for the first time. As Madrid champion for the first time in 2021, she fell in the third round of Rome to Coco Gauff; in 2023, she was ousted in her second-round opener by Sofia Kenin. Last year marked Sabalenka's best performance across the clay-court WTA 1000 events: she was runner-up at both, losing each final to Iga Swiatek.

More to come...

WTA Staff

More To Explore

View All View All News
Match Reaction
Aryna Sabalenka, Rome 2025

Sabalenka eases past Potapova to open Rome campaign

1m read
36m ago
Player Feature

Meet Victoria Mboko, the teenager who just won’t stop winning

5m read
14h ago
Victoria Mboko, Miami 2025
Match Reaction

Pegula stays undefeated vs. fellow American Krueger; Keys rallies in Rome

3m read
15h ago
Pegula - 2025 Rome 2R
Social Buzz

Coming soon: Ostapenko's off-court look gets its own merch line

2m read
13h ago
Jelena Ostapenko, Stuttgart 2025