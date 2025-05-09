Sabalenka eases past Potapova to open Rome campaign

No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka opened her Internazionali BNL d'Italia campaign with a smooth 6-2, 6-2 defeat of Anastasia Potapova in 63 minutes.

Fresh off lifting the Madrid trophy for the third time last week, Sabalenka has extended her winning streak to seven matches. Having also been runner-up in Stuttgart last month to Jelena Ostapenko, her clay record this year is now 9-1.

Sabalenka is looking to back up a Madrid title with a deep run in Rome for the first time. As Madrid champion for the first time in 2021, she fell in the third round of Rome to Coco Gauff; in 2023, she was ousted in her second-round opener by Sofia Kenin. Last year marked Sabalenka's best performance across the clay-court WTA 1000 events: she was runner-up at both, losing each final to Iga Swiatek.

