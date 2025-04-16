Parry, Rakotomanga Rajaonah, Jovic receive Roland Garros wild cards

Diane Parry, Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah, Iva Jovic and Lois Boisson have all been awarded Roland Garros main-draw wild cards this year.

Six Frenchwomen, including former No. 48 Diane Parry and Rouen quarterfinalist Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah, have received wild cards for Roland Garros, which begins on May 25.

The full list of main-draw wild cards is as follows:

No. 102-ranked Diane Parry, 22, reached the third round of her home major in 2022 but has struggled with a knee injury this year;

Baylor University, Lynn University and University of Arkansas alumna Leolia Jeanjean is currently at No. 104, two spots beneath her career high. The 29-year-old reached the Bogota quarterfinals in April and the Saint-Malo WTA 125 semifinals in May;

Iva Jovic received the USTA's reciprocal wild card after winning the Charlottesville ITF W100 last month. The 17-year-old American is now at a career high of No. 120, and is the second-highest ranked 2007-born player following Mirra Andreeva;

Chloe Paquet cracked the Top 100 last year after reaching the Roland Garros third round and Iasi semifinals. She is now ranked No. 138;

Elsa Jacquemot, 22, was the 2020 Roland Garros junior champion and is now ranked No. 140. Jacquemot won the Leszno ITF W75 in February;

No. 157-ranked Destanee Aiava received the reciprocal Tennis Australia wild card. The 25-year-old reached the second round of the Australian Open in January;

Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah is the only French teenager in the Top 500. The 19-year-old delivered an eye-catching run in Rouen, qualifying to make her WTA main-draw debut and then scoring her first two Top 100 wins, over Lucia Bronzetti and Jaqueline Cristian, to reach the quarterfinals. She's now at a career high of No. 239;

Lois Boisson was set to make her Roland Garros debut last year, having been awarded a wild card after she compiled a 31-7 record in the first four months of 2024 (including the Saint-Malo WTA 125 title). But she injured her ACL two weeks before Roland Garros and was sidelined until February this year. Boisson's comeback has been strong; she won her first tour-level match in Rouen over Harriet Dart, then won the Saint-Gaudens ITF W75 last week. She's now ranked No. 513.

Nine qualifying wild cards have all been awarded to Frenchwomen: