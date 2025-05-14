Former World No. 5 Bouchard joins field for 2025 Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters

Preparations are well underway for the fourth edition of the Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters, the eight-player invitational knockout for WTA veterans, set for Oct. 9–12 this year.

At a press launch in the Grand Duchy on Monday, it was announced that last year’s winner, Kirsten Flipkens, and 2023 champion Anett Kontaveit will return in 2025. Additionally, 2014 Wimbledon runner-up Genie Bouchard is set to make her debut at the event.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Since its first staging in 2022, when Kim Clijsters defeated Martina Hingis in the final, the indoor tournament has gone from strength to strength -- enjoying strong support from government, sponsors and fans alike.

Last year’s title bout in the Coque Arena saw Flipkens hand Hingis her second runner-up finish at the event, while a freshly-retired Kontaveit prevailed over Andrea Petkovic the year before.

For 25 years, Luxembourg played host to a popular WTA 250 stop, organized by the same group, International Women’s Tennis Promotion (IWTP).

Getty Images

Bouchard made four appearances at that tournament, achieving her best result when she advanced to the semifinals as a qualifier in 2018 before narrowly falling to Julia Goerges.

At 31-years-old, the former World No. 5 and emerging pickleball star will become the first active player to participate under the current format, normally reserved for players who have officially retired from professional tennis. Bouchard played her most recent sanctioned match in qualifying at last year’s National Bank Open in Toronto.

The total prize money in Luxembourg will be €110,000, with quarterfinalists earning €5,000, semifinalists €10,000, the runner-up €20,000 and the champion taking home €50,000.

On the sidelines, the players will take part in a program of activities focused on the empowerment of women and girls, with the WTA Foundation lending support.

Further player announcements are expected in the months ahead.