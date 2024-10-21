A last-minute dash from the Ningbo Open in China, where she was working as part of Team Karolina Muchova, to an autumnal Luxembourg paid off nicely for Kirsten Flipkens last week. Not only did the crafty Belgian go on to capture the third edition of the Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters, the former World No.13 collected the event’s sentimental Jana Novotna Award before action got underway.

For 25 years, Luxembourg played host to a highly popular stop on the tour, earning the loyalty of players, who enjoyed the family vibes and appreciative fans from across Europe. The list of champions grew to include no fewer than six World No.1s, among them Kim Clijsters, who captured the WTA 250 title a record five times.

By 2022, tournament director Danielle Maas and her team at International Women’s Tennis Promotion (IWTP) were keen to build on this legacy but using a different format -- and the current eight-woman prize money exhibition was conceived.

Appropriately enough, Clijsters reigned in the first edition, defeating Martina Hingis in the final that first year. In 2023, Anett Kontaveit defeated Andrea Petkovic in a title bout between two freshly retired WTA stars.

Roland Miny

Petkovic returned to the Grand Duchy last week, this time as part of a field that saw the return of Hingis along with six players making their event debut: former World No.1 Ana Ivanovic, who won the Luxembourg WTA title in 2007, 2015 US Open champion Flavia Pennetta, former World No.4 Dominika Cibulkova and her fellow Slovak Magdalena Rybarikova, former British No.1 Laura Robson, and Flipkens.

Flipkens was presented with the IWTP’s Jana Novotna Award at what has become a much-anticipated pre-competition gala dinner. Established in 2017, the award recognizes players who demonstrate special affinity for and commitment to women’s tennis in Luxembourg, just like the much-loved Czech Wimbledon champion did during her lifetime.

“I just want to say that I’m really glad to be here and for me it’s a really big honor to receive this award,” Flipkens said. “We all know what an unbelievable human being Jana was. She was a great player, a lot of fun, and I always looked up to her personally as well.”

Subsequent action at the state-of-the-art Coque arena saw quarterfinal wins for Flipkens (over her good friend Ivanovic), Petkovic (over Rybarikova), Cibulkova (over Pennetta) and Hingis (over Robson).

Roland Miny

After Hingis defeated Cibulkova in the semis and Flipkens bested Petkovic, the 38-year-old Belgian clinched victory over Hingis in Sunday’s final, 6-4, 2-6, 10-7

After her victory, which resulted in a winner’s check of €50,000, Flipkens paid tribute to the high level of competition.

“Thank you for inviting me, it was a pleasure to come here,” she said. “Luxembourg has always been very close to me, literally and figuratively -- close to my heart, but also two-and-a-half hours’ drive from home. It’s special that my friends and family could come.”

As Prince Guillaume, Hereditary Grand Duke and the country’s prime minister, Xavier Bettel looked on, Flipkens added: “It’s really great that this event is happening, and it means a lot, I think, for the female retired players. You’ve seen the level, which is still pretty good, I would say. So, thank you to the government, sponsors and fans for coming out here.”

Turning to Hingis, Flipkens said: “And of course, Martina … what can I say? I still remember visiting Wimbledon when I was 12 years old, when my friend Kim [Clijsters] was playing there. You were already a legend of the sport. I still have pictures taken with you when I was small.

“You’re six years older than I am, and I cannot see myself in six years’ time running like a rabbit like you did on the court today! It was an honor to play against you and I have much, much respect for you.”