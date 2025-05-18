Badosa teases upcoming jewelry line with The 1916 Company

Paula Badosa is shining bright like a diamond. The former World No. 2 will soon debut her own jewelry collection in collaboration with The 1916 Company.

The collaboration, fittingly dubbed 'Aces' was teased by the jeweler earlier this week on social media ahead of its upcoming May 20 launch. The company bills Badosa's exclusive collection as "inspired by the grace of a champion and the precision of an athlete" and "jewelry that celebrates performance, excellence, and personal growth."

2024 WTA Comeback Player of the Year Badosa can be seen in the clip joyfully flitting around a tennis court during practice while wearing some of her pieces -- which feature sunburst-inspired elements in earrings, necklaces and bracelets.

Fashion and style have been passion projects for Badosa, who is the daughter of two former Spanish models that were working in New York City at the time of her birth. In 2023, she and her mom, Mireia, did a joint photoshoot for InStyle Spain, and she previously dabbled in jewelry design by creating her own tennis-inspired 'Golden Aces' earrings in 2024 -- and even wore them on court at the US Open last summer on her way to the quarterfinals. But rather than a self release this time, she's teamed with The 1916 Company, a merchant that pays homage to four iconic, boutique jewelers -- WatchBox, Govberg, Radcliffe, and Hyde Park -- and was named in honor of the year that Govberg Jewelers was founded in Philadelphia.

Currently recovering from a flare-up of the chronic back injury that's plagued her since 2023, Badosa hasn't played in nearly two months, giving Alexandra Eala a walkover in the fourth round of the Miami Open and withdrawing from both Madrid and Rome. But her boyfriend, ATP World No. 19 Stefanos Tsitsipas told media at the Foro Italico this week that Badosa is "close to 100%," and she is in the draw at the WTA 500 Internationaux de Strasbourg this week as the No. 3 seed.

After a resurgent 2024 season, in which she won her first Hologic WTA Tour title in two years in Washington, D.C. and was named the WTA's Comeback Player of the Year, Badosa started 2025 with her first Grand Slam semifinal at the Australian Open. Despite her physical pains since, it was a result that gave the 27-year-old reaffirmed belief in her abilities as one of the world's best players when her body cooperates.

“I came so close to it, so now I want it even more,” she said. “Despite these injuries, I've been able to prove that, even when I'm healthy, I'm one of the best in the world. That makes me wonder: why can't I be the next one if I'm in shape?”