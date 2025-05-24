Social Buzz

Billie Jean King named to inaugural TIME100 Philanthropy list

2m read 15m ago
Billie_Jean_King_-_US_Open_2024_-_Day_13-DSC_3547
Jimmie48/WTA

Summary Generated By AI

Tennis legend Billie Jean King was honored by TIME magazine for her philanthropy work, including founding the Women's Sports Foundation. The TIME100 Philanthropy list recognizes influential figures like King and others making a difference in various fields.

Billie Jean King's lasting impact on the game

01:50
Billie Jean King_73

WTA co-founder and tennis legend Billie Jean King has used her expansive platform to lift others up for more than 50 years. This week, she was honored for a lifetime of giving back with selection to the inaugural TIME100 Philanthropy list by TIME magazine.

The list is the latest expansion on the TIME100 franchise, which has selected the world's most influential people for more than two decades. In addition to the flagship list, which this year included Serena Williams, the magazine also honors influencers in AI, climate and health, which it says are "areas poised to significantly shape our future."

King's selection spotlight, written by TIME writer Harry Booth, recounts how $5,000 worth of seed funding helped birth the organization that is now known as the Women's Sports Foundation back in 1973 -- a banner year for King that also included helping to establish the WTA, pushing the US Open to award equal prize money to men and women, and winning the famous "Battle of the Sexes" against Bobby Riggs.

"In the ensuing five decades, she’s remained dedicated to advocacy for equality in sports and to philanthropy that supports the power of sports to transform lives and foster social change," Booth writes, adding that the "initial gift reflected [the] trademark fusion of activism and savvy institution-building" that has continued to the present day.

Must See

King wrote on social media that she was "so proud to be included" on the inaugural philanthropy list, which includes selections from 28 countries. TIME's senior editor Ayesha Javed curated selections from TIME reporters, editors, and contributors worldwide, and grouped honorees into the categories of titans, leaders, trailblazers and innovators. Other notable inclusions from the world of sports include David Beckham, basketball player Steph Curry and his wide Ayesha Curry, and skateboarder Tony Hawk -- with transcendent figures like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Dolly Parton and Oprah Winfrey also making the cut.

“At this pivotal moment, this list tells the stories of how generous donors and leaders of foundations and non-profits are directing funding into the communities that need it most,” Javed writes.

King's selection to the TIME100 Philanthropy list follows her historic awarding of the Congressional Gold Medal by the U.S. Congress last year -- the first individual athlete to be awarded Congress' highest civilian honor -- and the unveiling of a star in her honor on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in April.

Summary Generated By AI

Tennis legend Billie Jean King was honored by TIME magazine for her philanthropy work, including founding the Women's Sports Foundation. The TIME100 Philanthropy list recognizes influential figures like King and others making a difference in various fields.

Billie Jean King's lasting impact on the game

01:50
Billie Jean King_73

More To Explore

View All View All News
Match Reaction
Rybakina - 2025 Strasbourg Final

Reigning in Strasbourg: Rybakina wins first title in over a year

3m read
1h ago
previews

Sabalenka, Paolini, Zheng lead a no-holds start to Roland Garros

3m read
6h ago
Jasmine Paolini
previews

Roland Garros 2025's Grand Slam debuts: Eala, Mboko, Valentova and more

12m read
4h ago
Alexandra Eala, Madrid 2025
Match Reaction

Rybakina into first final of 2025, will face Samsonova for title

2m read
16h ago
Elena Rybakina -07054Internationaux de Strasbourg 2025 - WTA Olivier RENAUD