Unstoppable in Paris: Errani and Vavassori take mixed doubles crown

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori didn’t lose a set along the way to their second major title together, extending a stellar 2025 campaign on the doubles court.

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori capped a strong mixed doubles season with a commanding title run on Thursday afternoon at Roland Garros.

The third-seeded Italians defeated Evan King and Taylor Townsend 6-4, 6-2 to win the French Open without dropping a set in four matches. They stayed composed throughout the 71-minute final, saving all four break points they faced and converting three of 11 opportunities, according to Infosys Stats.

It was a second major mixed doubles title for Errani and Vavassori, who defeated Townsend and Donald Young to clinch the trophy at last year’s US Open. The duo also went 3-0 at the 2025 United Cup.

“Congrats to Evan and Taylor, it was some battle today against you,” Errani said at the trophy presentation. We had to study a lot. Thanks of course to Andrea, my best friend. It is so much fun to play with you. You are an amazing person, and it is special to be here with you. You had an incredible tournament.”

Vavassori added: “Thanks to Sara. It is unbelievable to be in another Grand Slam final together. We had an amazing run at the US Open; it was a dream come true. We love to play together. We are best friends, so it is amazing.”

It marked the seventh Grand Slam title of Errani’s career -- five in women’s doubles and two in mixed. The 38-year-old has a chance to add an eighth on Sunday, having reached the women’s doubles semifinals with fellow Italian Jasmine Paolini.

Thursday’s win also brought a measure of redemption for Vavassori, who lost last year’s men’s doubles final on Court Philippe-Chatrier. The 30-year-old, currently ranked No. 8 in the PIF ATP Doubles Rankings, has now reached three men’s doubles finals at the majors.