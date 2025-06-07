Social Buzz

Barack and Michelle Obama lead cheers for Gauff's French Open win

3m read 07 Jun 2025 1h ago
Coco_Gauff_-_Roland_Garros_2025_-_Day_14-DSC_4401
Jimmie48/WTA

Summary Generated By AI

Coco Gauff's inspiring victory at Roland Garros earned praise from Barack and Michelle Obama, Carlos Alcaraz, Tracy Austin, Billie Jean King, and more. Gauff celebrated with Spike Lee, showcasing resilience and composure in her second major win and first on clay.

features

Rivalry Rewind: The best of Aryna Sabalenka vs. Coco Gauff

18:10
Sabalenbka-Gauff

Coco Gauff made recent American history with her victory at Roland Garros on Saturday -- the first U.S. woman since Serena Williams in 2015 to raise the trophy in Paris -- and her exploits caught the attention of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.

Roland Garros: Draws | Scores 

Gauff famously met the Obamas during her championship run at the 2023 US Open -- a moment she said she'd never forget -- and after she came from behind to defeat World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a three-set championship, she got congratulatory messages from both on social media. 

Michelle Obama said Gauff's victory "has inspired us all -- and showed us what's possible," as she praised the "determination, strength and grace" that Gauff showed throughout the fortnight.

Later, Barack Obama hailed Gauff's victory as "amazing." 

"You make us all proud," wrote the 44th American President. 

But the former First Family weren't the only famous faces to celebrate Gauff's win.

From Carlos Alcaraz, who'll play for his second straight men's singles title at the French Open on Sunday, to other tennis legends and Academy Award-winner Matthew McConaughey, see all the best reactions below.

And one super-fan took the celebration offline into real life. Sitting front row for the victory was acclaimed director Spike Lee, and after Gauff officially became the first American woman in 10 years to win the French Open title, she raced over courtside to Lee and celebrated with him before moving on to celebrate with her family and coaches.

Gauff said later that she was happy to give the Oscar winner something to cheer about after his beloved New York Knicks were eliminated from the NBA playoffs in basketball.

"That was the first time I really met him up close," Gauff laughed afterwards. "I've seen him at my matches at US Open, and then when I saw him on the court today, I saw him when I was warming up. They, like, panned the camera to him in the gym when I was warming up. I was like, 'Oh, my gosh, Spike Lee is there.'

"I kind of felt bad because I usually put my towel in that spot, which is why I feel like he sat there. But because the lower-ranked player gets the other box, I put my towel in the other box. Then when I saw him on the court, I'm like, 'If I win this match, the first person I'm going to dap up is Spike Lee.'

"So once I won the match, I went on the ground and everything. I headed straight to Spike Lee. I wanted to tell him ... I had to do it, that even though the Knicks didn't win, I gave him something to cheer for. Yeah, that was pretty cool."

Summary Generated By AI

Coco Gauff's inspiring victory at Roland Garros earned praise from Barack and Michelle Obama, Carlos Alcaraz, Tracy Austin, Billie Jean King, and more. Gauff celebrated with Spike Lee, showcasing resilience and composure in her second major win and first on clay.

features

Rivalry Rewind: The best of Aryna Sabalenka vs. Coco Gauff

18:10
Sabalenbka-Gauff

More To Explore

View All View All News
Social Buzz
Coco_Gauff_-_Roland_Garros_2025_-_Day_14-DSC_4401

Barack and Michelle Obama lead cheers for Gauff's French Open win

3m read
1h ago
Tournament News

Queen's Club draw: Zheng, Raducanu, Krejcikova land in top quarter

3m read
35m ago
Krejcikova, Robson, Burrage - 2025 Queen's Club
Match Reaction

Tagger makes history for Austria with junior French Open win

2m read
4h ago
Lilli_Tagger_-_Roland_Garros_2025_-_Day_14-DSC_0759
Match Reaction

A champion’s heart: Gauff defeats Sabalenka to win French Open

4m read
2h ago
Gauff - 2025 Roland Garros final