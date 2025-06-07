Barack and Michelle Obama lead cheers for Gauff's French Open win

Coco Gauff's inspiring victory at Roland Garros earned praise from Barack and Michelle Obama, Carlos Alcaraz, Tracy Austin, Billie Jean King, and more. Gauff celebrated with Spike Lee, showcasing resilience and composure in her second major win and first on clay.

Coco Gauff made recent American history with her victory at Roland Garros on Saturday -- the first U.S. woman since Serena Williams in 2015 to raise the trophy in Paris -- and her exploits caught the attention of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.

Gauff famously met the Obamas during her championship run at the 2023 US Open -- a moment she said she'd never forget -- and after she came from behind to defeat World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a three-set championship, she got congratulatory messages from both on social media.

Michelle Obama said Gauff's victory "has inspired us all -- and showed us what's possible," as she praised the "determination, strength and grace" that Gauff showed throughout the fortnight.

Congrats, @CocoGauff! Your determination, strength, and grace throughout the French Open has inspired us all – and showed us what's possible. Proud of you! pic.twitter.com/krxZW3QAIG — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 7, 2025

Later, Barack Obama hailed Gauff's victory as "amazing."

"You make us all proud," wrote the 44th American President.

Congratulations to @CocoGauff for an amazing championship at the French Open — the first American singles champion at @RolandGarros in a decade. You make us all proud. https://t.co/dk1W6e0J9X — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 7, 2025

But the former First Family weren't the only famous faces to celebrate Gauff's win.

From Carlos Alcaraz, who'll play for his second straight men's singles title at the French Open on Sunday, to other tennis legends and Academy Award-winner Matthew McConaughey, see all the best reactions below.

Congratulations @CocoGauff on your 2nd Major. Incredibly resilient, had fantastic composure, fight, and match management. Well deserved! @rolandgarros @WTA — Tracy Austin (@thetracyaustin) June 7, 2025

Congratulations to @CocoGauff on her second Grand Slam women's singles title, and her first singles title at #RolandGarros!



Outstanding! https://t.co/97vK51oJtA — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) June 7, 2025

. @CocoGauff takes the 🇫🇷. congrats on 2nd major and 1st on clay. — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) June 7, 2025

Coco!!!!! 🤩🇺🇸Incredible fight, composure, and belief to close that out! So proud of you and your team! Keeps getting better 💞🙏Congratulations French Open champ @CocoGauff!!! — Shelby Rogers (@Shelby_Rogers_) June 7, 2025

And one super-fan took the celebration offline into real life. Sitting front row for the victory was acclaimed director Spike Lee, and after Gauff officially became the first American woman in 10 years to win the French Open title, she raced over courtside to Lee and celebrated with him before moving on to celebrate with her family and coaches.

Gauff said later that she was happy to give the Oscar winner something to cheer about after his beloved New York Knicks were eliminated from the NBA playoffs in basketball.

Coco Gauff celebrated with Spike Lee after winning Roland-Garros 🤝🇺🇸#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/W2S8lV50QE — TNT Sports (@tntsports) June 7, 2025

"That was the first time I really met him up close," Gauff laughed afterwards. "I've seen him at my matches at US Open, and then when I saw him on the court today, I saw him when I was warming up. They, like, panned the camera to him in the gym when I was warming up. I was like, 'Oh, my gosh, Spike Lee is there.'

"I kind of felt bad because I usually put my towel in that spot, which is why I feel like he sat there. But because the lower-ranked player gets the other box, I put my towel in the other box. Then when I saw him on the court, I'm like, 'If I win this match, the first person I'm going to dap up is Spike Lee.'

"So once I won the match, I went on the ground and everything. I headed straight to Spike Lee. I wanted to tell him ... I had to do it, that even though the Knicks didn't win, I gave him something to cheer for. Yeah, that was pretty cool."