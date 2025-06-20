Down 6-2 in final-set tiebreak, Sabalenka escapes Rybakina in Berlin

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka stages a remarkable comeback against Elena Rybakina in a thrilling quarterfinal at the Berlin Tennis Open. Sabalenka triumphs 7-6(6), 3-6, 7-6(6) after being down 6-2 in the final-set tiebreak, securing her eighth semifinal appearance of the season. Sabalenka now leads their head-to-head 7-4 after a 2 hour, 42-minute battle.

The 2 hour, 42-minute match was the latest chapter of a thrilling head-to-head between the two players, one which Sabalenka now leads 7-4. The pair had traded victories in their last five meetings, but Rybakina looked on course to score back-to-back wins over Sabalenka for the first time since 2023 when she turned a 5-4 third-set deficit into a lead, and moved one point away from her fourth semifinal of the season.

But after a Sabalenka backhand dribbled over after hitting the net on the first match point, the stroke of luck put wind back into the top seed's sails.

