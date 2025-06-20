Bad Homburg 2025: Dates, draws, prize money and everything you need to know

Five of the world's Top 10 players and defending champion Diana Shnaider will head to the Bad Homburg Open powered by Solarwatt, the third and final WTA 500 grass-court event of the season. Iga Swiatek will be making her 2025 grass-court debut here.

The third and final WTA 500 event of the grass-court swing kicks off next week with the Bad Homburg Open powered by Solarwatt in Germany.

Bad Homburg: Draws | Scores | Order of Play

Following the Berlin Open, the tour stays in Germany as top players look to bank more grass-court reps ahead of Wimbledon.

Five of the Top 10 players in the PIF WTA Singles Rankings are planning to head to Bad Homburg, including Iga Swiatek, who will be making her first grass-court appearance of 2025.

With 500 ranking points and 142,610 Euro headed to the singles champion, there is a lot on the line as the grass-court season nears its conclusion. Main-draw play in Bad Homburg kicks off on Sunday, June 22.

First of all, here are the fast facts surrounding the event:

Main-Draw Start Date: Sunday, June 22

Singles Final: Saturday, June 28, at 1:30 p.m. local time

Doubles Final: Saturday, June 28, following the singles final

Qualifying Dates: Saturday, June 21 and Sunday, June 22

Main-Draw Ceremony: Friday, June 20 at 5 p.m. local time

Singles Main-Draw Size: 28 players (including 4 qualifiers and 4 wild cards)

Doubles Main-Draw Size: 16 teams (including 2 wild-card teams)

Time Zone: Central European Summer Time (BST +1, EST +6)

Tournament Ball: Slazenger Wimbledon

And here are the ranking points and prize money for the singles competitors:

First round: 1 point | €9,828

Round of 16: 60 points | €13,760

Quarterfinals: 108 points | €27,040

Semifinals: 195 points | €51,305

Finalist: 325 points | €87,825

Champion: 500 points | €142,610

Finally, let's break down some of the key storylines heading into Bad Homburg: