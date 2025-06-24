Top seeds Pegula and Paolini take different paths to Bad Homburg quarters

Jasmine Paolini needed to save five set points over two tiebreak sets to defeat Leylah Fernandez in the Bad Homburg Open second round, while Jessica Pegula advanced in straight sets over Katerina Siniakova.

The top two seeds at the Bad Homburg Open advanced to the quarterfinals on Tuesday -- each in very different fashion.

No. 2 seed Jasmine Paolini saved multiple set points and squandered several match points before edging past Leylah Fernandez 7-6(8), 7-6(6) in 2 hours and 32 minutes -- tied for the second-longest two-set match of the season. In sharp contrast, No. 1 Jessica Pegula needed just 66 minutes to dispatch qualifier Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 6-2 with clinical efficiency.

Pegula eases past Siniakova to make Bad Homburg quarterfinals

Paolini’s win was a showcase of clutch play and all-court grit. The tone was set in a seven-deuce opening game that Fernandez finally won, and from there, momentum swung repeatedly. Paolini, sharp at net, built a 4-2 lead, but Fernandez answered with three straight games. At 6-5, the Canadian earned her first set point, only for Paolini to erase it with the shot of the match with a running lob at the end of a punishing rally.

Fernandez had two more chances in the tiebreak, but Paolini held firm, finally converting her second set point with a surprise short smash at the end of another absorbing all-court rally.

Paolini rode her momentum to a 5-2 lead in the second set, but Fernandez had upped her baseline aggression, particularly off her forehand wing. This began to pay off as she started to mount a remarkable comeback. Down 5-2, she staved off a first match point with an ace, then clawed her way back to level at 5-5. Fernandez escaped triple match point down 6-5 as Paolini's backhand let the Rome champion down, then was poised to force a third set as she held double set point in the tiebreak.

But Fernandez was unable to convert either, and a relieved Paolini escaped with the last four points of the match in a row. She will next face either No. 7 seed Elina Svitolina or Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Pegula and Siniakova have become frequent foes over the years, and their best battles have come on grass. Siniakova was a 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 victor in the 2021 Bad Homburg second round, the year she made her first of two finals here; last year, Pegula defeated the Czech 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-3 in the Berlin quarterfinals en route to her first grass-court title.

There was no such barnburner in their third encounter on the German lawns. Pegula was near-impenetrable on serve, dropping just four points behind her first delivery and facing just two break points all day. She advances to face either No. 5 seed Emma Navarro or wild card Naomi Osaka.