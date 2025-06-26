Pegula holds off Navarro, Noskova upsets Andreeva in Bad Homburg

Top seed Jessica Pegula and unseeded Linda Noskova advanced to the semifinals at the Bad Homburg Open. Pegula aims for her first final since winning Charleston in April, while Noskova seeks her first singles final since last August.

Top seed Jessica Pegula and unseeded Linda Noskova set up a semifinal meeting at the Bad Homburg Open after contrasting semifinal wins on Thursday.

Pegula held off fellow American Emma Navarro in a three-set quarterfinal 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 to advance to her first semifinal since winning the Credit One Charleston Open in April, while Noskova's 6-3, 6-3 upset of No. 3 seed Mirra Andreeva ended an even longer semifinal drought. The Czech last played in a semifinal in April in Abu Dhabi, and seeks her first Hologic WTA Tour singles final since winning her first tour-level trophy in Monterrey last August.

Pegula, who won her first grass-court title last year in Berlin, needed one minute more than 2 hours to hold off her Olympic teammate, who turned the match into a proper fight after falling 5-2 behind in the first set. Pegula stymied Navarro's continued momentum after a one-sided second set by saving a break point at 1-1 in the third, and kept her lead from then on.

After losing the opening match of her title defense to Liudmila Samsonova last week -- a match that lasted more than 3 hours and saw Pegula fail to convert multiple match points -- the World No. 3 said she was happy to avoid similar perils against Navarro in a match that was interrupted by rain early on.

"We got a little lucky with the rain," Pegula said post-match. "It seemed to settle down a bit because when I was warming up, it was really really difficult. Even though the rain isn't good, I think it turned into a really beautiful afternoon, so that was really nice.

"It was still a little breezy, a little gusty at times, and it's grass -- so it makes every shot a little more awkward -- so I was just really trying to focus on getting my feet under me and trying to focus on my shots."

Noskova finds her feet: Noskova earned her ninth career Top 10 victory over Andreeva in a match that lasted 1 hour and 18 minutes -- and in which the Czech never lost serve.

World No. 30 Noskova won three of the last four games of the first set -- breaking Andreeva at love in the sixth game -- and won the last four games of the second set to move through to the final four. Noskova last won three matches at a tournament in Dubai -- two weeks after her last semifinal appearance of the season -- and coincidentally, upset Pegula at that event in the Round of 16.