Raducanu defeats teenager Xu in all-British opener at Wimbledon

2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu ousted her 17-year-old compatriot Mingge (Mimi) Xu in the first round of Wimbledon, their home Grand Slam, on Monday. Raducanu will face another Grand Slam titlist in the second round -- 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.

Emma Raducanu's latest Wimbledon campaign started off without a hitch, as the Grand Slam champion eased past one of her rising compatriots who hopes to follow in her footsteps.

In an opening-day clash on Court No. 1, former Top 10 player Raducanu moved past 17-year-old wild card Mingge (Mimi) Xu 6-3, 6-3, booking a spot in the second round of her home Grand Slam for the fourth time in her four main-draw appearances.

Raducanu needed 1 hour and 25 minutes to prevail in Monday's battle of the Britons. It was the first time two British women faced off in the first round of Wimbledon since Anne Keothavong (now the current Billie Jean King Cup captain for Great Britain) defeated Naomi Broady in 2011.

"It's really awkward playing a Brit, especially someone younger," Raducanu said afterwards. "I think the crowd are great both ways. I think it was nice for her to also receive that sort of welcome, that sort of support.

"She's a great player with big weapons. Congrats for her to kind of make it to get the wild card opportunity. I'm sure she's going to do great things in the future."

Grand Slam experience pays off: Raducanu knows what it's like to have career breakthroughs as a teenager. At age 18, she made her Grand Slam main-draw debut here on home soil at 2021 Wimbledon, and raced to the Round of 16.

Her teenage dream reached a fever pitch in her second Grand Slam main draw at the 2021 US Open. There, still only 18 years old, she won 10 straight matches to become the first qualifier in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam singles title.

World No. 40 Raducanu continues to excel when kicking off majors. She is now 11-2 in Grand Slam first-round matches throughout her young career.

Tale of the match: Raducanu was in charge from the jump on Monday, bookending the first set with service breaks in the first and last games. Raducanu never faced a break point and hit only four unforced errors in the opening frame.

World No. 318 Xu, making her Grand Slam main-draw debut, found more winners in the second set (13, compared to her eight in the first set). Xu broke her more experienced countrywoman two times in that set.

However, Raducanu ended a flurry of five straight breaks with a forehand winner down the line to lead 4-2, and she was untroubled on serve after that.

Raducanu slammed an unreturned serve to close out her first match point and return to the second round. All told, she won three-quarters of her first-service points, and she finished the match with 25 winners to 12 unforced errors.

Vondrousova awaits: Raducanu will next face a fellow Grand Slam champion in the second round -- 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.

In one of the trickiest first-round draws of the event, Vondrousova of the Czech Republic ousted No. 32 seed McCartney Kessler of the United States 6-1, 7-6(3) in 1 hour and 25 minutes -- the same length as Raducanu's win.

This was a tough draw because both Vondrousova and Kessler won grass-court titles exactly eight days ago -- Vondrousova took the title at WTA 500 Berlin (her first title since 2023 Wimbledon) and Kessler prevailed at WTA 250 Nottingham.

In the clash between grass-court champions, former Top 10 player Vondrousova raced to a 6-1, 5-1 lead before Kessler (seeded at a Grand Slam for the first time) stormed back to force a tiebreak.

Despite her big lead, Vondrousova never had match point until the breaker, but she eventually closed out her first Wimbledon win since she beat Ons Jabeur in the 2023 final.

Rivalry breakdown: Vondrousova leads Raducanu 2-1 in their head-to-head. Interestingly, Raducanu's win came right here during her breakthrough run at 2021 Wimbledon, when she beat Vondrousova in the second round.

Vondrousova, though, avenged that loss at 2022 Billie Jean King Cup. She then beat Raducanu earlier this year in Abu Dhabi.

"[Vondrousova] won Berlin 500, beat really top players on the way to the title," Raducanu said, looking ahead. "Obviously has won Wimbledon. Amazing grass court player, in general. I think it's going to be a really difficult match. I'm going to need to play very well to get over the line."