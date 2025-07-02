Sabalenka moves on at Wimbledon, but not without a fight

A close first set and steady finish were enough for Aryna Sabalenka, who needed a little more than an hour and a half to get past Marie Bouzkova in straight sets on Wednesday at Wimbledon.

WIMBLEDON -- Aryna Sabalenka has made it her business to take care of business against players she’s expected to beat. As the World No. 1, that’s virtually every match.

Pushed to the limit early on Centre Court, Aryna Sabalenka delivered another methodically relentless performance on Wednesday, edging past Marie Bouzkova 7-6(4), 6-4 to reach the third round.

Next up is an enticing matchup Friday against the winner of the later contest between Marketa Vondrousova and Emma Raducanu, Grand Slam champions both.

Sabalenka’s record this year against opponents ranked outside the Top 20 is now a sporty 29-4. It’s 20-4 in the second round of Grand Slams, including 18 straight.

Sabalenka said she’s gradually mastered how to manage herself in early matches.

“I know that if I’ll be focusing on myself and if I’ll be there fighting for every point, I know that I have big chances to get through,” she told reporters. “Before I would get too nervous, I would think about everything outside of tennis, outside of that court. Nowadays, I’m trying to just think take it one step at a time basically.”

Sabalenka’s power was calibrated nicely, as she finished with 40 winners, against only 18 unforced errors. She served five aces and won 31of 35 first-serve points and was a searing 27-for-34 in points that she finished at net,

Bouzkova is a clever, resourceful player. She doesn’t have the weight of shot or the athleticism of Sabalenka, but finds a way with well-placed shots, surprising serves and remarkable defense.

At 6-5, after breaking Sabalenka, Bouzkova actually served for the first set.

“I couldn’t return her serve before that moment,” Sabalenka said. “I mean, I got to step in. I have to try to at least put the ball back on that side, just put the return back and try to play the point. Honestly, that’s it.

“I was just trying to put as many balls as I can on that side, put as much pressure as I can on her. I was super happy that I was able to break her back. In that moment I felt emotional, like really strong. I think that moment helped me to win the first set and to be a bit more free in the second set.”

The score was on serve at 4-5 in the first-set tiebreak when Sabalenka finally separated herself. After two huge shots from Sabalenka, Bouzkova couldn’t land a forehand. On set point, against Bouzkova’s weak 67 mile-an-hour second serve, Sabalenka hit a forehand return so hard it may still be going.

The second set was more conventional, with Sabalenka breaking Bouzkova’s serve in the sixth game and riding that advantage to the end. Match point was a forehand into the open court that nicely captured her victory.

Sabalenka didn’t play on Tuesday, but the field of challengers was thinned dramatically when No. 2 seed Coco Gauff, No. 3 Jessica Pegula and No. 5 Zheng Qinwen all lost.

In her only two appearances here over the past four years, Sabalenka has reached the semifinals. This year, she looks determined to take it a step further.