Top 10 players Andreeva, Navarro gear up for Wimbledon clash

Mirra Andreeva is through to the Wimbledon Round of 16 for the second time where she will face Emma Navarro. No. 10 seed Navarro defeated defending champion Barbora Krejcikova in a tough three-set match.

Mirra Andreeva and Emma Navarro, two of the four Top 10 players left in the women's draw, will meet in the Wimbledon Round of 16.

While rain disrupted Saturday's early schedule, there was no waning off course for the 18-year-old under the roof on No. 1 Court as she defeated American Hailey Baptiste 6-1, 6-3 to reach the second week of a Grand Slam for sixth time in just 10 main-draw appearances.

Wimbledon: Scores | Order of play | Draws

Later, No. 10 seed Navarro returned to that same court and, after dropping the first set to defending champion Barbora Krejcikova, rallied to oust the Czech, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Andreeva does something not done in nearly 20 years

At No. 7, Andreeva is the highest seed left in the bottom half of the women's draw, which lost No. 2 Coco Gauff and No. 3 Jessica Pegula in the first round. She has yet to lose a set thus far, and against World No. 55 Baptiste -- who won a match at Wimbledon for the first time this year -- she was not under threat to do so.

She broke the American's serve five times in 1 hour and 18 minutes and hit 28 winners.

"I felt like I was playing great," Andreeva said afterward. "I knew that the match is going to be tough because I felt like she was playing super free and she was going for her shots. My goal for the match was just to stay focused and also be aggressive. So I'm super happy with my level today."

The 18-year-old said that the pre-match game plan she discussed with coach Conchita Martinez proved particularly successful.

"She just told me to really stay focused and not to rush, like take your time and be patient," Andreeva said. "As soon as you get a more comfortable ball, just go for it and do whatever you want. If you feel like attacking down the line, go down the line. If you feel like attacking cross, go cross.

"She just told me be patient because she's going cut the rhythm a lot. Sometimes she's going to go for an amazing shot. Also [to] be calm and accept that sometimes things can go her way and things can go wrong. My goal for today was also be patient, but also at the same time when I have a chance to step in and be aggressive."

After reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open and the quarterfinals at Roland Garros, Andreeva is the youngest player to reach at least the fourth round at each of the first three majors of the season since Nicole Vaidisova in 2006.

Krejcikova runs out of steam in third three-setter

The first career meeting between Krejcikova and Navarro pitted the defending champion -- who has played less than 10 singles matches in 2025 due to a lingering back problem -- against one of the fittest players on tour.

While Krejcikova survived three-set matches against Alexandra Eala and Caroline Dolehide earlier in the tournament, she wasn't able to do it against Navarro, who booked a spot in the Round of 16 at SW19 for the second year in a row.

Navarro does it on No.1 Court 👏



The No.10 seed battles with 2024 Ladies' Singles Champion Barbora Krejcikova to win 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 and move into the fourth round ➡️#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/HAky58YydC — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2025

"It was really tough out here today, probably neither of us played our best tennis," Navarro said. Krejcikova received a medical timeout in the third set trailing 3-2, getting her blood pressure checked. Though she broke Navarro straight back, the American won back-to-back games to take a lead she held to the finish.

Navarro lost her only prior meeting with Andreeva -- a 6-2, 6-2 defeat in Cincinnati last summer.