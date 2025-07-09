Social Buzz

The big switch! Andreeva 'coaches' Martinez in Wimbledon legends event

2m read 09 Jul 2025
Mirra Andreeva cheering on Conchita Martinez (Getty)
Julian Finney/Getty Images

Mirra Andreeva turned into a spirited cheerleader for coach Conchita Martinez at Wimbledon, complete with a handmade sign and enthusiastic support.

Watch: Mirra Andreeva leads crowd in "Happy Birthday" to coach Martínez

Mirra Andreeva, Stuttgart 2025

The student became the teacher on Tuesday at Wimbledon as World No. 7 Mirra Andreeva turned the tables on coach Conchita Martinez as she competed in the legends' event at the All England Club.

Wimbledon: Scores Order of play | Draws

Known for their playful banter as athlete and coach, Andreeva teased the desire to be a one-woman cheering section for the International Tennis Hall of Famer -- who won the 1994 Wimbledon title and has been Andreeva's coach for more than a year -- a day prior, after beating Emma Navarro in straight sets to seal her first quarterfinal berth at the grass-court major.

“I’m already thinking about a poster that I will make," the 18-year-old excitedly confessed. “I will come to the court and support and, obviously, coach. That’s my time to get back at her.”

Andreeva made good on her promise beyond even the most grandiose expectations.

The handmade sign read “Let’s go! Señorita Topspin,” and “You are golden,” and was covered with sparkles, pictures of strawberries and even two Uno cards -- a game that the two enjoy playing while traveling the tennis tour together. The teenager further accessorized with a Wimbledon-themed Panama hat with racquet-shaped pins, tennis balls, and, of course, more strawberries.

In the tight confines of Court 16, she could also be heard urging Martinez on, with shouts of "You'd better win this game!" and "Keep it up!"

But unfortunately it couldn't spark: Martinez and her partner, former ATP No. 4 Greg Rusedski, were defeated 7-6(5) 6-3 by Katie O'Brien and Thomas Johansson.

Must See

But the teenager is hoping to find a spark of her own at the business end of the Wimbledon fortnight to match her mentor's achievement, and claim her first Grand Slam title in a season that has seen her win her first two WTA 1000-level tournaments.

She now turns her attention to facing Belinda Bencic on Centre Court on Wednesday with a spot in her second career major semifinal at stake.

"I'm super grateful [that] fate ... kind of brought us together," Andreeva told press this Wimbledon of Martinez, reiterating: "From the first practice that we've had together, I just felt like she understands me, and I understand what she wants from me."

"I feel like now having her in my box, especially during this tournament, is also super special because she can give me and share with me so much experience," she continued. "She's a great supporter. She also understands sometimes when I feel more pressure or more tight.

"Sometimes I don't even need to say these things because she can also right away see it. Then we talk and then it gets much easier. To have such an experienced person by my side is super, super special for me."

WTA Staff

Mirra Andreeva turned into a spirited cheerleader for coach Conchita Martinez at Wimbledon, complete with a handmade sign and enthusiastic support.

Watch: Mirra Andreeva leads crowd in "Happy Birthday" to coach Martínez

Mirra Andreeva, Stuttgart 2025

