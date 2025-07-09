Bencic edges Andreeva in two tiebreaks to reach Wimbledon semifinals

Belinda Bencic defeated Mirra Andreeva in two tiebreaks at Wimbledon, securing her second career Grand Slam semifinal. The Swiss player, on her comeback from maternity leave, claimed her 38th Top 10 win and snapped a five-year gap since her last major semifinal.

Belinda Bencic's comeback from maternity leave to another massive step forward on Wednesday at Wimbledon, as the former Top 10 player ousted No. 7 seed Mirra Andreeva in a pair of tiebreaks to reach her second career Grand Slam semifinal.

The 28-year-old Swiss needed 2 hours and 7 minutes to score her 38th career Top 10 win -- but just her second at Wimbledon -- to match her deepest-ever run at a Grand Slam event. In her first meeting with Andreeva, who is 10 years her junior, the former World No. 4 lost serve only once -- and it came when she first attempted to seal victory at 5-4 in the second set.

Bencic's first major semifinal -- a loss to Bianca Andreescu at the 2019 US Open -- came five years and 309 days ago, making her run to the last four at The Championships the fifth-longest gap between Grand Slam semifinals in the Open Era.

